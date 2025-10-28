The big picture: The AI boom is driving DRAM demand to record highs, and the market is struggling to keep up. According to a new report from DigiTimes, leading cloud service providers in the US and China have agreed to pay top dollar on orders that are only being partially filled.

In September, an anonymous source outlined Samsung's plans to raise DRAM and NAND flash prices in the fourth quarter of 2025. It is now late October, and the situation has seemingly played out much like the source said it would.

Per DigiTimes, some major hyperscalers agreed to fourth quarter contract price increases of up to 50 percent over what they'd been previously paying for DRAM – an increase of 30 percent more than most expected to be paying in Q4. Given the markup, you would expect prompt delivery but that apparently has not been the case.

According to the publication, buyers are only receiving around 70 percent of the server memory they ordered, and the situation could get worse before it gets better. Tom's Hardware notes that memory makers are preparing for out of stock situations by the end of the year. Should that come to fruition, the trickle-down effect could force some hyperscalers to slow their AI expansion efforts.

Keep in mind that this only applies to major cloud service providers with deep pockets. For smaller players and OEMs, the situation is even worse. Tom's notes that order fulfillment rates for lower-priority customers is closer to 35-40 percent. To meet demand, smaller players will likely end up having to pay even more or sit on the sidelines and wait until supply improves.

On the retail side, not much has changed as it relates to DDR5 versus DDR4. The older tech is being phased out, resulting in higher spot prices compared to the newer tech. A quick check of DRAM Exchange reveals a daily high of $28.00 for DDR4 16Gb (2Gx8) versus $20.00 for DDR5 16G (2Gx8).

Image credit: Charlie Belvin, Athena Sandrini