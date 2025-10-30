Sounding off: Google has quietly discontinued first- and second-generation Nest Thermostats, relegating what were once internet-connected smart devices to basic, manually operated models. For those who paid a premium for early Nest units, this isn't the outcome they expected when investing in smart home technology years ago.

Google announced the end of support for early Nest Thermostats in a support document earlier this year that largely flew under the radar. As of October 25, first and second generation units released in 2011 and 2012, respectively, will be unpaired and removed from the Google Nest or Google Home app.

Users will no longer be able to control their thermostats remotely via their smartphone, receive notifications, or change settings from a mobile device. End-of-support also disables third-party assistants and other cloud-based features including multi-device Eco mode and Nest Protect connectivity.

To be clear, early adopters can still use their thermostats – they're just losing the remote connectivity that made them appealing to begin with.

Google said owners of affected devices should have received an email notification regarding the end of support and a special offer to purchase a newer model. With the discount, impacted users can purchase a fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat for $149.99 – close to half off the normal $279.99 cost.

Some are miffed, and rightfully so. Having to replace costly hardware due to core functionality being stripped out is frustrating, especially when said hardware worked perfectly fine for years on end. On the other hand, one can understand why Google doesn't want to continue to pour resources into an ancient platform just to keep it on life support.

If nothing else, it's yet another reminder of the risks that come with being a modern-day early adopter. As a rule of thumb, you can safely assume that anything connected to the internet will eventually go dark. Game servers, IoT devices, you name it – if the manufacturer has to keep spending money just to keep the lights on, the day will come when it's no longer financially viable to do so.

Image credit: Dan LeFebvre, Getty Images