Forward-looking: Apple has confirmed that its enhanced Siri voice assistant, designed to offer greater personalization and advanced contextual awareness, remains scheduled for launch next year. CEO Tim Cook provided the update following the company's latest earnings report, indicating that Apple expects the new Siri to arrive with iOS 26.4 in March 2026.

The forthcoming version of Siri will mark Apple's most significant update to its digital assistant in years. Originally unveiled during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2024, the rollout of the new features was later postponed in March due to technical challenges and integration delays.

The revision aims to deepen Siri's understanding of user intent by leveraging on-device context, analyzing information from sources such as emails, messages, and calendar events. Demonstrations provided by Apple illustrated scenarios where users could ask Siri to check details about family travel plans or upcoming lunch reservations by synthesizing data from multiple apps.

Apple also stated that the update will introduce more granular control over third-party applications, allowing users to ask Siri for nuanced actions within compatible services. This per-app integration is expected to expand as Apple secures additional partnerships in the artificial intelligence sector. Cook acknowledged the company's recent agreement with OpenAI, which will see ChatGPT integrated into Apple Intelligence features, and signaled that similar collaborations are in development.

Despite optimism from Apple's leadership, the delay in these new Siri capabilities has prompted several class-action lawsuits from users who claim it hindered their ability to use the promised features. The company has not publicly commented on the litigation but stresses that technical hurdles were responsible for the change in timeline.

Financially, Apple continues to show robust performance. The company reported record results for the third quarter of 2025, surpassing analyst forecasts and driven by sustained iPhone demand. Cook reiterated that Apple expects strong iPhone sales during the holiday quarter, projecting numbers above Wall Street's current consensus estimates. The anticipated release of the personalized Siri update next year is seen as a strategic move to keep Apple's product lineup competitive with rivals that feature increasingly sophisticated voice assistants.