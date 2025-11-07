In context: Nvidia's DGX Spark mini workstation began shipping last month after a long, unexpected delay. Although designed to run AI models rather than play video games, one gamer wondered if it could still handle demanding titles at playable frame rates. The verdict: No. It can't.

Redditor Retrotom says he was able to get the game running on his DGX Spark using Box64, an x86-to-ARM translation layer that lets users run x86_64 Linux programs on non-x86 Linux systems. To get started, he compiled Box64 v0.3.8 with the BOX32 and BOX32_BINFMT options, installed Steam using the included script, restarted the systemd-binfmt service, launched Steam in a terminal, installed the game, and proceeded to play it.

The game ran without any glitches, but the Spark turned out to be a big disappointment in terms of performance. According to Retrotom's post, the game clocked only around 50fps at 1080p with medium settings. There was no DLSS support.

The Redditor gave a thumbs up to the setup process, adding that it was "cool" to play a PC game optimized for x86 hardware on an Arm device running Linux. He also noted that the stability was decent despite a few crashes spoiling the experience somewhat.

While Retrotom generally enjoyed the process, he delivered a stark warning for anybody considering dropping $4,000 on the DGX Spark for gaming - "Don't do it." What he did not explicitly say is that gamers could easily get better frame rates and smoother gameplay with much less investment if they stick to specialized gaming hardware.

YouTube channel ETA Prime confirmed the findings using the RPCS3 emulator to run Skate 3 – a 2010 PS3 game – on the Spark-based MSI EdgeXpert (above). The device delivered around 60 FPS at 1080p, which is acceptable for casual gaming, but it further highlights the Spark's limitations as a gaming device.

The early benchmarks suggest that gamers with $4,000 to burn on a gaming rig have much better options in the market from specialized gaming PC brands like Alienware and Origin. Of course, custom DIY builds with the RTX 5090 and Ryzen 7 9800X3D still offer the best value by a wide margin.