What just happened? Mozilla is refreshing its popular Firefox browser brand, and with it comes an all-new mascot called Kit – though it's obviously still a fox. If you're a big fan of the cute omnivorous mammal, Mozilla has also revealed limited-edition merchandise featuring Kit, as well as some new wallpaper.

According to Mozilla, Kit represents "a new companion through an internet that's private, open, and actually yours." The flame-colored fox will start appearing in Firefox's (download here) branding from November 11, beginning with the new tab page and expanding across Mozilla's websites and marketing materials.

Mozilla says Kit embodies the agility and friendliness of the Firefox brand while emphasizing privacy and user control, which have been two of the browser's key selling points in an increasingly data-driven online world.

The new mascot is part of a wider refresh designed to make Firefox more recognizable and engaging. Mozilla says the goal is to create a more cohesive and personable identity around the browser and its ecosystem.

In addition to Kit's introduction, users can grab themed wallpapers and limited-edition merchandise such as t-shirts, stickers, and branded drinkware to mark the launch.

While the mascot is new, Mozilla has stopped short of updating Firefox's familiar circular fox-and-flame logo this time around. That might come as a relief to long-time users who remember the significant rebrand in 2019, when Mozilla introduced a more stylized icon that had been chosen by the public.

The refresh also reinforces Mozilla's ongoing focus on community and creativity – values it's long emphasized through projects like Firefox Add-ons and open-source development.

While popular with enthusiasts and privacy fans, Firefox still holds just under 4% of the global desktop browser share as Google's Chrome approaches 80%. The only big player behind Firefox is Opera with a 2% share.

It remains to be seen how users will respond to Kit, but Mozilla clearly hopes its latest rebrand will remind people that Firefox isn't just a tool for browsing; it's a statement about how the internet should work.

Last month, Mozilla said Firefox would soon show search results directly in the address bar for select queries instead of redirecting users to their default search provider's website.