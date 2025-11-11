In brief: On the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 5's release, Sony has revealed that the console's lifetime global sales have climbed to 84.2 million units. Slightly more PS5s were sold in the last quarter compared to a year earlier despite the $50 price hike, and Ghost of Yōtei likely had a lot to do with it.

Sony reported that it sold 3.9 million PS5 consoles during the three months ending September 30, beating the 3.8 million that were sold in the same quarter a year earlier.

The figures were especially impressive when you consider Sony hiked the price of all PS5 models in the US by up to $50 in August, following a similar move across other regions earlier in the year. The company blamed a challenging economic environment for the increase as it looked to offset Trump's tariffs.

Some of the credit for the console's higher sales can go to its first-party title Ghost of Yōtei -- the follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima. Since launching on October 2, the PlayStation 5 exclusive has sold 3.3 million copies.

Overall software sales for both the PS4 and PS5 reached 80.3 million for the quarter, up 2.6 million compared to the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Sony also revealed that the PS5's lifetime sales since its November 2020 launch have reached 84.2 million units. It was reported last month that the console has now sold more units than the PlayStation 3.

The PS5 also sold more than the PS4 on a "time-aligned basis" for the quarter, but the older console's overall sales were slightly ahead at the same point during its lifecycle.

More good news for Sony was found in the number of monthly active PlayStation Network users. That figure was up to 119 million, over 3 million more than the same period in 2024.

Highlighting the reason why companies are so obsessed with live-service games, it was this genre, which includes Helldivers 2 and MLB The Show 25, that accounted for more than 40% of PlayStation's first-party software revenue during the period. Sony said Helldivers 2 was doing "extremely well" following its Xbox release in August. However, Destiny 2 is underperforming.

"Regarding Destiny 2, partially due to the changes in the competitive environment, the level of sales and user engagement have not reached the expectation we had at the time of the acquisition of Bungie," it said. "While we will continue to make improvements, we downwardly revised the business projection for the time being and recorded an impairment loss against a portion of the assets at Bungie."

It was also revealed that Marathon, Bungie's delayed live service shooter, is expected to release by the end of March 2026.