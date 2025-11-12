De-Assimilation: While neurotechnology is making progress in treating chronic diseases and severe medical conditions, some billionaires are still focused on the idea of becoming everlasting cyborgs. In the long run, such "distracted" or impractical pursuits could potentially hinder genuine medical advancements.

Today's wealthiest technology corporations are chasing transhumanist fantasies under the guidance of science-illiterate leaders, instead of investing more in practical technological solutions. Neurotech experts warn against the "distracted" ideas promoted by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and other billionaires seeking a transhumanist workaround to nature's planned obsolescence of the human body.

Transhumanism is a philosophical movement advocating for the "enhancement" of the human condition through computer technology or nanotechnology. Ray Kurzweil has turned this ideology into a business and continues to claim that humans will ascend to a digital "heaven" – achieving the singularity – by 2045.

According to Marcello Ienca, professor of neuroethics at the Technical University of Munich, these transhumanist approaches to neurotechnology are distorting genuine scientific debate. Investors like Musk and Altman seem more concerned with uploading the contents of their brains to computers than with advancing real breakthroughs in medical devices.

Michael Hendricks, a professor of neurobiology at McGill University, said that wealthy individuals are fascinated by "these dumb transhumanist ideas." "Neuralink is doing legitimate technology development for neuroscience, and then Elon Musk comes along and starts talking about telepathy and stuff," Hendricks said.

In recent months and years, neurotechnology ventures have achieved significant progress. Prototype brain implants can now translate neural signals into natural speech, while retinal implants can restore functional vision for people affected by macular degeneration. Even Neuralink, the neurotech venture co-founded with Elon Musk's funding and staffed by a team of scientists, is developing innovative tools aimed at improving people's lives.

These advancements, Hendricks and others emphasize, have nothing to do with transhumanism or the augmentation of healthy human bodies. Yet Musk continues to suggest that Neuralink might one day upload someone's memories into a robotic body – a notion that Ienca and Hendricks consider impossible. "Biology doesn't work like a computer," Hendricks said, despite Musk's persistent, speculative claims.

Kristen Mathews, a lawyer focusing on neurotech-related privacy issues, warns against the constant sci-fi hype pushed by tech moguls. While transhumanism remains entirely unrealistic, she notes that a brain implant malfunction or accident could prompt legislators to implement harsh restrictions on legitimate neurotechnology research and experimentation.

Hendricks added that ideas about brain uploading or other cyberpunk-style concepts are propagated by people who think too much about computers but know very little about actual science. A significant majority of non-techy people still have an instinctive understanding that trying to live forever in a metal box is nonsense, he suggested.