Sounding off: Microsoft has often talked about turning Windows into an agentic OS, despite serious reservations from many quarters. Most Windows users are unhappy with the idea of AI taking greater control of their PCs, and they are once again making it clear to Redmond that they are not on board with the company's plans.

Earlier this week, Windows president Pavan Davuluri reiterated that Microsoft is leveraging AI to evolve Windows into an "agentic OS" as part of its long-term strategy to transform the widely used desktop platform into an AI-native environment – one where AI agents can understand context, make decisions on users' behalf, and perform complex, multi-step tasks without human intervention.

Davuluri's post was intended to set the stage for Microsoft's Ignite conference, taking place from November 18 to 21. However, many Windows users seized the opportunity to voice their frustration, accusing Davuluri of ignoring repeated pleas to stop adding more AI features to Windows.

Windows is evolving into an agentic OS, connecting devices, cloud, and AI to unlock intelligent productivity and secure work anywhere. Join us at #MSIgnite to see how frontier firms are transforming with Windows and what's next for the platform. We can't wait to show you!… – Pavan Davuluri (@pavandavuluri) November 10, 2025

Hundreds replied to the thread, and many expressed the same sentiment: nobody wants an AI-powered Windows.

Stop this non-sense. No one wants this.



You live in a Twitter bubble where AI will create tons of wealth and you will perish unless you adopt it now.



But your users are not in this bubble. They don't care about any of this shit.



They chat with ChatGPT and that's about it. – Hasen Judi (@Hasen_Judi) November 11, 2025

The overwhelming majority of replies were negative, with many users questioning why Microsoft is not taking public opinion into account before making major product decisions. One user even asked Davuluri why the company is stubbornly sticking to its plan despite widespread negative feedback.

Microsoft previously revealed that agentic Windows will center around Copilot, which will handle a wide range of workflows, including opening and closing applications, organizing files, summarizing documents, drafting emails, and more. To perform any task, users could describe a workload in natural language, and Copilot will perform it automatically, without the user having to move a muscle.

According to Microsoft, its much-criticized AI assistant will gain three new features in future updates: Copilot Voice, Copilot Vision, and Copilot Actions. Copilot Voice will interpret natural-language commands, while Copilot Vision will scan open webpages to gather relevant information.

Finally, Copilot Actions will carry out tasks by interacting directly with apps and local files. It will also be able to retrieve additional information from the cloud using Connectors when prompted. Notably, entire workflows can be completed using only voice... no keyboard or mouse required.