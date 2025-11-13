Why it matters: As owners of high-end Nvidia RTX graphics cards continue to report melting power cables, Asus and streamer DIY-APE have kept refining their plans for an alternative power connection system. What began as an effort to remove hazardous GPU power cables has evolved into a new style of building custom PCs with snap-on components.

Streamer DIY-APE recently unveiled an early prototype for a new motherboard design that nearly eliminates the need for cable management. The latest iteration emphasizes backward compatibility, potentially supporting existing motherboard and graphics card standards.

Taking inspiration from the Mac Pro's nearly cableless design, DIY-APE proposed rearranging and consolidating the numerous motherboard power connectors that traditionally require separate cables. He expanded Asus's Back to the Future (BTF) system – which powers dedicated GPUs through a gold-finger connector in the motherboard instead of running power cables to the power supply – to include other components.

The new prototype, called Back-Plug 3.0, routes the GPU, CPU, motherboard, and auxiliary power through a single 2,000W cable that runs behind the motherboard. Meanwhile, a separate interface consolidates the USB, power light, storage light, audio interface, and other components.

Aside from the Mac Pro, servers have employed a similar system, providing a test case for safely supplying over 2,000W through a single cable. Another BTF demonstration from earlier this year also proved that the alternative design can withstand multiple times the RTX 5090's stock wattage while maintaining safe temperatures.

While a previous iteration of DIY-APE's project ran a 1,500W cable into a 12VO motherboard, the update utilizes the more common ATX 3.0 standard, and an adapter extends support to existing PSUs. DIY-APE also proposed an adapter that would allow standard GPUs to switch between BTF and traditional power connections for backward compatibility.

Exactly five years after beginning development on what would become Back-Plug 3.0, DIY-APE successfully powered on a prototype. Although minor parts, such as the fans, required some workarounds, the streamer was able to build a working PC by snapping the PSU, motherboard, and GPU together like Legos without any cables exposed on the front side. Even swapping the graphics card worked smoothly.

DIY-APE estimates that he achieved around 80 percent of his dream of creating a DIY PC resembling the Mac Pro's design, but industry adoption is another matter. While the project involved collaborating with Asus and other manufacturers, the future availability of Back-Plug 3.0-compliant motherboards and graphics cards remains uncertain.