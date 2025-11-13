Forward-looking: We know that Samsung's trifold phone is almost here as the company showed it off at an event earlier this month. Now, we have some "confirmed details" about the dual-hinge device, including its huge screen size and a potential price.

The handset's specs come from reliable, long-time leaker Evan Blass, who has confirmed that Samsung is sticking with the previously rumored name of the Galaxy Z TriFold for the final retail branding.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will have a 6.5-inch outer cover display and a huge 10-inch inner display when unfolded. The outer screen can reach 2,600 nits of brightness, while the inside screen maxes out at 1,600 nits.

Blass adds that the handset's main camera will be a hefty 200-megapixel model, while the rated battery capacity is 5,437mAh.

The thickness of the phone's panels varies from 3.9mm to 4mm to 4.2mm, Blass adds. That means it could be just 12.1mm thick when folded, making it thinner than Huawei's tri-folding Mate XT Ultimate, which is 12.8mm. For comparison, the dual-panel Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 8.9mm thick when folded.

The Chosun Daily, the English-language version of South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper, has printed some extra details about the Galaxy Z TriFold. It claims that Samsung will release the device this December 5. That aligns with comments from Roh Tae-moon, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, who in July said the company was hoping to launch before the end of the year.

It was previously reported that Galaxy Z TriFold will only launch in its home country of South Korea and China. Chosun Daily agrees, adding that initial shipments will number between just 20,000 and 30,000.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launching at $2,000, it should come as no surprise that the TriFold is going to be very expensive. Estimates put the starting price at around $3,000, which explains the limited launch.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will mark yet another folding handset from Samsung as the world waits for rival Apple to release a foldable. That could change next year, when Cupertino is expected to finally launch the long-rumored folding iPhone. The massive folding iPad, however, could take a lot longer to arrive – if it ever does.