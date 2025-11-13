In brief: Rockstar Games is poised to bring Red Dead Redemption to even more platforms in the near future. The Entertainment Software Rating Board recently published ratings for the epic horse opera for Nintendo's Switch 2 as well as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series, suggesting a launch may be imminent.

Rockstar hasn't shared any official news on the matter as of this writing, but it's likely just a matter of time before we get an announcement.

Red Dead Redemption arrived in 2010 as a successor to Red Dead Revolver and was followed by Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. The game launched on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and was eventually ported to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023, followed by the PC in late 2024. A version for Android and iOS mobile devices is due out on December 4, 2025, courtesy of Netflix, and will be free to play for subscribers of the streaming service.

It's unclear if the PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2 version will be a remaster or a direct port of the original. A remaster optimized for newer hardware seems like the obvious path given the game's age and availability on older platforms, but we shall see.

Many gamers would likely welcome a remaster, especially in the wake of Rockstar's decision to delay Grand Theft Auto VI for a second time. The highly-anticipated game was on track to launch on May 26, 2026, but has since been pushed back to November 19 to give the developer more time to add finishing touches.

The upcoming version of Red Dead Redemption is rated M for mature due to blood and gore, intense violence, nudity, strong sexual content, the use of drugs, and strong language. The ESRB listing also mentions a "zombie plague," so it's likely the release will include the game's popular Undead Nightmare expansion.

A next-gen port for the sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, has also been rumored, but we have nothing new to report on that front at this time.