In a nutshell: Are you someone who believes they're the last of a dying breed: a gamer who prefers single-player titles over the tidal wave of multiplayer games being released these days? According to a survey, you're not actually in the minority if you live in the US, UK, and Japan.

Ampere Analysis, a UK-based research and analytics firm, surveyed 34,428 people across 22 markets about their gaming habits and preferences.

One of the questions was whether participants prefer single-player experiences over multiplayer. In the US, 65% said they would opt for a solo game. Single-player lovers were also the majority in Japan, Thailand, Germany, the UK, and Mexico.

Unsurprisingly, the survey results suggest that the older you are, the more likely you are to prefer single-player games. 49% of people aged 16-24 said they would rather play alone. The figure grows to 56% for those aged 25-34 and to a massive 64% for those between 55 and 64. Ampere said this highlights a clear divide between Gen Z and Millennial gamers.

The results also show that 24% of participants would buy or download a game if their friends are also playing it.

This generational gap has been highlighted in similar previous surveys. MIDiA Research questioned 9,000 gamers across several countries in 2024, finding that most players (53% overall) preferred single-player experiences. The age-gap differences in preference are plain to see in the chart below.

Few things in gaming spark as much debate as the single-player vs. multiplayer argument. Most companies prioritize multiplayer/live-service titles for the simple reason that they act as a constant, lucrative source of income – just look at the likes of Diablo IV, Destiny 2, Roblox, Minecraft, etc.

You might remember EA's ill-advised tweet in 2022 that read "They're a 10 but they only like playing single-player games," which received the sort of response one would expect. EA was one of loudest companies to claim single-player games were dead, going all the way back to 2020 when an exec made the bold statement.

They're a 10 but they only like playing single-player games – Electronic Arts (@EA) June 30, 2022

There has been a slew of excellent single-player games this year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, Doom: The Dark Ages, The Outer Worlds 2 (IMO), Blue Prince, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and plenty more. As the survey proves, demand for these games is still there, especially among the over 30s.

Ultimately, single-player games are no more dead than the PC platform itself; remember when people constantly said PC gaming was finished – which happened a lot between 1995 and around 2013 – because of consoles/piracy/mobile gaming?

Image credit: Jordan González