Facepalm: After consuming virtually the entire GPU market, generative AI and large language models are now putting pressure on DRAM and other mainstream memory products. Consumers are likely to feel the impact, while memory manufacturers stand to reap substantial profits. From both a market and pricing standpoint, the next few months could be extremely interesting.

According to industry insiders, system manufacturers such as Asus and MSI are "aggressively" stockpiling memory chips. A recent DigiTimes report indicates that system integrators and hardware vendors will likely continue overspending on memory throughout the fourth quarter, potentially pushing the industry toward yet another chip shortage lasting into 2027.

Prices for DRAM products have already surged, and the outlook for 2026 appears even worse. Major consumer-focused tech companies are effectively racing one another to build the largest possible inventory, while the data center sector is securing the lion's share of the global memory supply.

As many have noted, massive investments in AI data centers are the primary driver behind these market pressures. These next-generation facilities are soaking up supply for high-performance memory such as HBM and RDIMM, prompting the world's largest memory manufacturers to reorganize their operations in response.

Foundry companies are increasingly focusing on the most lucrative memory products, even converting manufacturing lines originally designed for DRAM production. Unsurprisingly, they have reported record revenues over the past few months – one of the few instances in which the AI boom has generated tangible profits for industry players.

The ongoing "memory crunch" is significant enough that manufacturers are adjusting release schedules for upcoming products. Kits initially expected in the final quarter of 2025 are now slated for release next year. SK hynix recently confirmed that its entire memory capacity – including DRAM, NAND Flash, and HBM – is already sold out through at least late 2026.

Taiwanese integrators typically rely on dedicated contracts with memory manufacturers, which provides some stability for the consumer hardware market. However, companies are increasingly turning to the spot market, exposing themselves to higher price volatility. This trend exacerbates pricing pressure and could further impact retail customers.