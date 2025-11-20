A hot potato: Many people don't share the same slavish enthusiasm for AI as the executives praising the technology. Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft's AI group, finds this stance "mindblowing." His post further illustrates how most execs, especially those from companies that have poured billions into the tech, believe the average person who isn't enamored by AI is simply ungrateful.

Suleyman expressed his barely concealed contempt for non-AI-lovers in a post on X. "Jeez there so many cynics! It cracks me up when I hear people call AI underwhelming."

Suleyman then noted that he grew up playing Snake on a Nokia phone – like many of us – so the fact that people were unimpressed by having a conversation with a super smart AI that can generate any image or video is mindblowing to him.

Jeez there so many cynics! It cracks me up when I hear people call AI underwhelming. I grew up playing Snake on a Nokia phone! The fact that people are unimpressed that we can have a fluent conversation with a super smart AI that can generate any image/video is mindblowing to me. – Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleyman) November 19, 2025

Microsoft's overall AI investment will soon exceed $90 billion, so Suleyman obviously wants people to be excited about a technology his company has poured a fortune into. But the main issue of contention is that he seems to think people aren't impressed by AI, but that usually isn't true.

For many, the problem with AI isn't that it's unimpressive – it is – it's the long list of bad things that come with it. The main problem is that people are sick of these systems being shoehorned into literally every aspect of our lives, regardless of whether they're a good fit.

Then there are the other aspects: the planet-destroying consumption of resources, higher electricity bills, more data centers taking up land, the mass extinction of job categories, the economic risks associated with the possibility of an AI-driven market bubble, the potential of an AGI that turns on humanity, and so on.

While Suleyman's post doesn't mention it explicitly, the message was likely prompted by the controversy surrounding Microsoft's vision of Windows evolving into an agentic operating system.

Stop this non-sense. No one wants this.



You live in a Twitter bubble where AI will create tons of wealth and you will perish unless you adopt it now.



But your users are not in this bubble. They don't care about any of this shit.



They chat with ChatGPT and that's about it. – Hasen Judi (@Hasen_Judi) November 11, 2025

Users were about as outraged by Windows President Pavan Davuluri's post on the agentic OS as you'd expect, noting that it was something nobody other than Microsoft wanted.

But that backlash didn't deter the Redmond firm, which clarified a few days later that the agentic features are arriving sooner than expected. The company confirmed that these experimental changes will appear in a private developer preview build for unpaid beta testers enrolled in the Windows Insider program.