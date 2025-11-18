WTF?! Many people thought Microsoft's idea for an "agentic OS," as introduced a few days ago, was more of a futuristic notion than a production-ready system ready for integration. Today, the company clarified that agentic features are arriving sooner than anyone could have expected.

Windows president Pavan Davuluri recently described the future of Windows as an agentic operating system, where AI bots and large language models handle the user's commands on files and computing tasks. Critics mostly greeted the idea with scorn, cursing, and frustration over the "bug-ridden slop pile" the OS currently is. Nevertheless, the agentic OS concept is taking root within Microsoft's more traditional software business.

Microsoft has already released a new support guide for the agentic features coming to Windows 11. The company confirmed that these "experimental" changes will appear in a private developer preview build for unpaid beta testers enrolled in the Windows Insiders program. They promise to go far beyond adding a new chatbot or improving a large language model and will play a central role in making agent-powered computing a reality.

The first feature enabling the agentic OS is called Agent Workspace, a dedicated space within Windows where an AI agent can operate on users' data and files. Each workspace is limited to a separate agent user contained within its own Windows account. Human users can continue operating the device normally while these agent accounts carry out their assigned tasks.

Microsoft says there are "clear boundaries" between agentic accounts and standard user accounts. Agent workspaces run securely and use minimal CPU and memory, with additional agentic capabilities planned over time. The setup resembles an overly complex AI-based virtualization system, though Microsoft claims agent workspaces are more efficient than a traditional virtual machine like Windows Sandbox.

Nonetheless, agent workspaces will offer comparable security isolation, parallel execution support, and complete user control relative to a VM. The AI bots will have limited access to user folders, including Documents, Downloads, Desktop, Videos, Pictures, and Music. When enabled, agent accounts can work on the same folders that authenticated users can access, such as public user profiles.

Redmond stresses that Windows 11's agentic AI features follow a "robust" set of security principles. The company also says agent users are autonomous entities that require proper supervision and authorization. Developers and security software can attack them like any other software component, which is why their actions must remain "contained."

So far, AI agents have significantly increased security risks for users. Microsoft warns that agentic AI remains a fast-moving research area, and we couldn't agree more. At this stage, there's no reason for any cautious user or reputable enterprise to engage with it – perhaps not ever.