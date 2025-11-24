Deadly lasers: Laser and power-based weapons are a staple of most science-fiction literature. According to the latest data provided by the Royal Navy, they may soon become part of the equipment that European allied forces can readily deploy in naval warfare.

The UK Royal Navy recently confirmed that the DragonFire laser has achieved a significant new milestone, targeting and destroying high-speed drones. Compared to traditional weapons, the energy-based system can provide a truly impressive cost-cutting benefit. It is also highly accurate and doesn't leave any ammunition shells behind.

The Royal Navy has been testing the DragonFire system for years. In the latest trials, the weapon successfully detected, tracked, engaged, and destroyed several drones flying beyond the horizon at 650 km per hour. This "UK first" achievement demonstrates that the weapon is almost ready for active duty, and the Navy is now prepared to invest significant funds into the project.

Following these successful tests, UK authorities have awarded DragonFire creator MBDA UK £316 million (around $414 million) to continue developing the weapon system. The laser is so accurate it can hit a £1 coin at a range of one kilometer, the Navy said. DragonFire is also extremely cheap to operate, with every "shot" costing around £10, compared to the more than £1 million spent for every Sea Viper missile.

UK contractor MBDA will now cooperate with QinetiQ and Leonardo to further refine DragonFire's design and functionality. The Navy expects to install the first "commercial" series of the laser weapon on a Type 45 destroyer-class warship within two years. If things go according to schedule, DragonFire will enter active duty five years ahead of the original plans.

UK authorities have highlighted the many "firsts" related to DragonFire's technology and successful engagement tests. The system will be the first high-power laser weapon to enter service with any European nation, providing an innovation edge to NATO forces as well. The new funding will also create or sustain around 600 skilled jobs across the United Kingdom.

DragonFire is part of the UK Strategic Defence Review (SDR), which aims to renew the country's entire defense system while bringing innovative laser weapons into service.

The UK Parliament is investing an additional £1 billion in SDR. According to the UK government, defense-focused initiatives are now to be considered an "engine for growth" – despite the fact they involve building and deploying tools designed to kill people and, increasingly, drones.