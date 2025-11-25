Sounding off: Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has offered a sobering evaluation of AI's role in game development. During an appearance on the UK TV show Sunday Brunch, Houser presented a view in sharp contrast to the high expectations set by giants such as EA and Microsoft – companies that have made substantial investments to automate creative processes and streamline large-scale content production. Instead, Houser emphasized that AI, while promising in some respects, currently falls short of its most ambitious claims.

Houser's Absurd Ventures is exploring AI integration in both game development and narrative construction. The studio's current project is set in the same universe as Houser's novel "A Better Paradise," which itself grapples with themes of advanced AI and digital realities.

Absurd Ventures is deploying AI specifically to generate both story content and dynamic in-game characters. Despite this experimentation, Houser maintained that the technology has not yet matured into a universally applicable tool.

Computers have long been used to automate processes in gaming, but he drew a clear distinction: while today's AI models can automate discrete tasks – such as certain forms of procedural content generation or character interaction scripting – they often lack the nuance and adaptability required to tackle complex, open-ended creative challenges.

The covers of American Caper # 5



William Hamilton dodges a bullet. Literally.

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Meanwhile: Marnie and her conspiracy crush meet up at a gun range.

And Eva reveals her past... pic.twitter.com/lYLFKzJ8Fu – Absurd Ventures (@AbsurdVentures) November 21, 2025

Houser acknowledged that some facets of development do benefit from AI's current capabilities, notably in areas where repetitive or data-driven output is sufficient. Yet he criticized the pervasive notion that AI can be a cure-all for the industry's challenges, describing it as a "catch-all term for future computing" whose effectiveness is routinely overstated.

Houser noted that game studios have aggressively marketed artificial intelligence as a solution to ballooning development costs, frequently in parallel with mass layoffs, further fueling the narrative that AI will replace human labor at scale. However, he asserted that most practical progress remains incremental, and that claims of imminent transformation are typically designed to attract shareholder investment rather than reflect the present state of the art.

A central theme in Houser's critique is the tension between commercial imperatives and creative aspirations. According to his assessment, gaming as a medium is susceptible to losing sight of its artistic potential in the relentless pursuit of efficiency and monetization.

Houser remains optimistic that interactive, narrative-driven experiences still offer substantial headroom for creative innovation, but he rejects the view that AI can supplant the depth and intentionality achieved by human designers and writers. The creative ceiling, he argues, remains high and dependent on the irreplaceable contribution of human judgment and storytelling sensibility.