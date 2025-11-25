In brief: AMD is continuing to dominate the CPU sales charts – both home and abroad. Team Red's CPUs make up all top 11 positions in Amazon.com's best-sellers list, while over in Germany, around 9 out of every 10 processors sold by Mindfactory are from Lisa Su's firm.

For years now, Intel has been losing its title as the most popular choice for gaming CPUs. While most of Team Blue's most recent Arrow Lake processors arrived to poor reviews, AMD's X3D line holds the gaming crown.

One look at Amazon.com's best-selling processors chart illustrates the situation. AMD holds the top 11 places (at the time of writing) and 15 of the top 20 spots.

Unsurprisingly, the much-loved Ryzen 7 9800X3D leads the pack, followed by the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Intel's best performer is the Core i5-12600KF, from 2021's Alder Lake generation, in 12th place.

Looking elsewhere, German retail giant Mindfactory's latest sales figures (via @TechEpiphanyYT) paint a similar picture. It sold around 2,260 AMD CPUs last week and around 220 Intel processors. Team Red also took a massive 90% share of the revenue.

Mindfactory's figures show that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is also the most popular CPU it sells, followed by the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It sold more than 1,000 units of the two processors combined last week. Intel's most popular chip was the Core i5-14600K, which sold fewer than 20 units.

🔥 CPU Retail Sales Week 47 (mf)



AM4 outselling 1851 5:1



ℹ️ Units

AMD: 2260 units sold, 91.13%, ASP: 307

Intel: 220, 8.87%, ASP: 243



ℹ️ Revenue

AMD: 694308, 92.85%

Intel: 53444, 7.15%



ℹ️ By socket

AM5: 1850 Units

AM4: 410

1700: 160

1851: 60 pic.twitter.com/85a6aS3kqO – TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphanyYT) November 24, 2025

It's always important to remember that Mindfactory has a reputation for favoring AMD, offering promotions, discounts, and bundles featuring its products, which help push up sales figures. But the Amazon chart alone illustrates the company's sales dominance over its old rival.

One area where Intel CPUs still lead is the Steam survey – but that could change next year. Last month saw AMD's user share reach a record high of 42% as Intel fell to 57%. This trend has continued consistently since 2024, suggesting AMD could overtake Intel on the survey for the first time ever in 2026.

Earlier this month, Intel confirmed that it will officially unveil its Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake CPU lineup at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on January 5.