A hot potato: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is pushing back against the way major PC storefronts flag games that use generative AI. He argues that labels like Steam's "AI-generated content disclosure" have no place in online game stores because AI will soon be embedded in almost every part of the production process.

Valve introduced a formal policy on generative AI for Steam in early 2024, requiring developers to disclose how AI systems are used in each game and adding visible 'AI-generated content' disclosures on individual store pages. Nexon's co-op shooter Arc Raiders is one such example.

Sweeney's position, laid out in a reply on X, is that this kind of tagging might make sense for galleries or stock-asset marketplaces where authorship and licensing status are central to the transaction, but not for consumer game stores. In his view, generative AI is quickly becoming just one more tool in a long chain of software – from compilers to physics engines – that underpins game development. Once AI is ubiquitous, singling it out on store pages becomes meaningless.

The Epic CEO has previously argued that generative systems can shrink production bottlenecks and give smaller teams access to capabilities that once required large art, writing, or QA departments. He has described scenarios where models generate context-sensitive dialogue guided by human voice actors rather than entirely replacing them.

Agreed. The AI tag is relevant to art exhibits for authorship disclosure, and to digital content licensing marketplaces where buyers need to understand the rights situation. It makes no sense for game stores, where AI will be involved in nearly all future production. – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) November 26, 2025

The disagreement over labels comes amid unresolved legal fights about whether training data scraped from the public internet infringes the rights of artists, writers, and other rights holders whose work ends up in model corpora without permission or compensation.

Media companies have begun suing AI vendors over alleged unauthorized use of copyrighted catalogs, and rights experts expect those cases to shape how courts treat both model training and downstream outputs. Valve's disclosure rules are one way platforms are trying to insulate themselves from that uncertainty.

For now, PC storefronts are experimenting with different answers to the same question: whether generative AI is a special case that warrants consumer-facing labels or simply another layer in the tech stack that can be handled behind the scenes.

If Sweeney's prediction proves accurate and AI appears in nearly every release, platform-level disclosures could eventually become so common as to be little more than a checkbox. However, many developers and players still argue that the label matters because it encodes both ethical concerns about training data and aesthetic preferences about how games should look and sound.

How long the gap between Steam's approach and Epic's will persist may depend less on technical adoption – AI use in game development is expanding rapidly. Instead, it may hinge on whether regulation, litigation, or sustained consumer pressure forces game stores to treat AI not just as an internal production detail, but as material information that belongs on the front of the box.