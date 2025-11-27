In brief: CD Projekt Red has released its latest financial results, revealing some details about its hugely anticipated upcoming games. The company also announced that Cyberpunk 2077, which was universally damned upon release, has now sold 35 million copies, hitting that figure quicker than The Witcher 3, and is currently CD Projekt's main source of revenue.

Cyberpunk 2077 completed its redemption arc last year when the game briefly attained an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. The numerous updates, additional content, and fantastic Phantom Liberty expansion turned the game into the one we'd initially been promised.

Now, five years after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 35 million copies. What's especially significant is that it's reached that figure in a shorter time than CD Projekt's classic The Witcher 3, generally regarded as one of the best games ever made.

Despite being half a decade old, Cyberpunk 2077 is currently CD Projekt's main source of revenue. This is a result of the game's release on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mac devices. Its addition to PlayStation Plus has helped encourage sales of Phantom Liberty, too.

As has become tradition in its financial results, the Polish studio released an updated graphic showing the number of people working on each upcoming project.

The company has increased the number of devs working on all its listed projects. It should come as no surprise to see the majority of people have been assigned to The Witcher 4, which has seen its team numbers increase from 444 to 447 over the last three months.

Despite that large number of developers, most people believe that we're not going to be playing the Witcher 4 until 2027 at the earliest. And given the number of projects this size that get delayed, the next time we see Ciri in a game might be even further away.

Cyberpunk 2, as it's now officially called at the company, has the second-largest team working on it (135). CD Projekt said it was "laying the foundations" of the sequel, scaling up its development teams in Boston, Warsaw, and Vancouver and through the end of 2027.

We know very little about Cyberpunk 2. In May, Mike Pondsmith, creator of the original Cyberpunk tabletop game, said that while the original Night City will still be part of the sequel, there will also be another city players can visit, one that feels like "Chicago gone wrong."

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves recently said he would "love" to play Johnny Silverhand again in Cyberpunk 2, something Pondsmith said he approves of. Sadly, we might not see the results until 2029 or even this decade.