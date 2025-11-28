In brief: AMD has launched a new consumer workstation graphics card and quietly listed two others without any official announcement. The Radeon Pro W7900D is the newest model in the company's portfolio, while the AI Pro R9600D and AI Pro R9700S have appeared in various sections of AMD's website.

The W7900D is similar to the existing RDNA 3-based W7900, featuring a Navi 31 GPU with 96 compute units and 6,144 stream processors. It also offers 48 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 384-bit bus with 864 GB/s of bandwidth, just like the original model.

The only apparent differences between the two variants are the boost clock and FP32 compute numbers. While the original features a 2,500 MHz boost frequency and 61.4 TFLOPS of FP32 compute, the new model tops out at 2,156 MHz and 54 TFLOPS of FP32 compute.

The W7900D is expected to power OEM workstations in China, where US companies cannot sell top-tier AI hardware due to export restrictions imposed by the Trump administration earlier this year. To get around the ban, US firms like AMD and Nvidia are offering slightly downgraded versions of their flagship AI chips in the country, and the W7900D is likely to be the next entry on that list.

The Radeon AI Pro R9600D and R9700S surfaced this week through the updated support list for AMD's Linux drivers, but the company has not yet published official specifications or availability details.

Unlike the W7900D, which is based on an existing graphics card, the R9600D appears to be a brand-new model, as AMD does not currently offer an R9600 in its global portfolio. Team Red has yet to release an official spec sheet, but online speculation suggests it could be an RDNA 4 part built around a tweaked Navi 44 GPU.

Meanwhile, the R9700S is believed to be a laptop graphics card based on the R9700 RDNA 4 mobile GPU. AMD has not revealed its specs either, but it will likely feature the same Navi 48 GPU core and 32 GB of VRAM as the original model.

It's unclear when AMD will provide more details on the new graphics cards, but CES 2026 is a strong possibility, as the company is expected to unveil a slate of AI-focused announcements at the event.