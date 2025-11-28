TL;DR: Cherry is traditionally known for producing high-quality "Cherry MX" switches, used in premium mechanical PC keyboards. However, today's market is a very different landscape, and PC peripherals aren't as popular as they were just a few years ago. As a result, Cherry AG could soon become a shadow of its former self.

After enjoying decades of competitive advantage thanks to its Cherry MX mechanical switch line, Cherry AG is now preparing to divert a significant portion of its remaining operations. The German firm is reportedly drowning in debt, and the most viable strategic options to keep the company afloat now include a merger or an acquisition.

According to the latest financial data, Cherry's revenue reached €70.0 million between January and September 2025. The company recorded a net loss of around €20.4 million and now carries more debt than equity. Chief Operating Officer Udo Streller also confirmed that the mechanical switch production unit in Auerbach has been discontinued, with manufacturing shifted to "established" partners in China and Slovakia.

Cherry's "Mechanical X-Point" (MX) switches were developed and patented in the early 1980s, with the first MX keyboard models arriving around 1985. Cherry MX switches were once considered the de facto standard for a pleasant, reliable, and extremely durable typing experience, but the original design patent expired in 2014, opening the door to competition.

I've been torturing my trusty Corsair K70 Lux mechanical keyboard with its Cherry MX Brown switches since 2017, and I'll eventually get another MX-based board in the not-too-distant future. But the market is now flooded with affordable Chinese peripherals, and many established keyboard manufacturers are using Chinese-made switches that can rival Cherry's originals.

Cherry has long been accused of squandering the technological edge it once held. More recently, the company attempted to innovate in the switch business, but those efforts failed to gain traction. The Auerbach plant will now operate as a "cost-effective" service hub, handling logistics and product development while outsourcing manufacturing to China.

In a recent management meeting, Cherry CFO Jurjen Jongma said the company is so devalued – now trading at less than one euro per share – that very few alternative options remain. Cherry will either need to merge with another organization or sell itself to the highest bidder, he said.

In fact, the divestment process has already begun. Cherry has sold its hygiene peripheral division ("Active Key") and its washable keyboard lineup for €12.5 million. The company previously saw a significant boom during the pandemic in 2020, when revenue climbed to €168.5 million.