Big quote: Sundar Pichai now talks about vibe coding in the same breath as blogging and YouTube – not as a metaphor for hype but as evidence that software creation is slipping further out of engineers' exclusive control. Google's CEO described a sharp rise in non-traditional coders shipping prototypes, filing first-time changelists, and putting working apps in front of decision-makers, even as he warned that AI-generated code still does not belong anywhere near large, security-critical codebases.

Pichai made the comments on a Google for Developers podcast with Logan Kilpatrick, who runs Google's AI Studio. The CEO said tools built on large language models are making coding "more enjoyable" and "approachable" because people can test ideas for apps and websites without wrestling with syntax or frameworks first. He argued that this shift is already visible inside Google's own repositories, where more employees are now submitting initial code changes.

Outside core engineering roles, office workers such as HR staff, accountants, and others are using tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Replit to assemble simple applications by describing workflows, data flows, and interfaces in natural language. Pichai said that instead of drafting a spec and hoping an engineering team interprets it correctly, these users can now arrive at meetings with a running demo, "vibe coding" their way to something tangible enough for colleagues and leaders to react to.

That pattern is showing up at other large tech firms as well. Meta product managers have been generating prototype apps with AI tools and taking them directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. At the same time, Pichai reports a "sharp increase" in first-time changelists within Google as non-engineers lean on AI to help them cross the barrier into actual code contributions, even if those changes remain small and tightly scoped.

Pichai drew a clear line between this kind of experimentation and the software that underpins large, sensitive systems. He stressed that he is not applying vibe coding to extensive codebases "where you really have to get it right." He said teams responsible for security-critical components should have the final say on how far AI-generated code is allowed to go.

For now, many developers, including Pichai, see vibe coding as best suited to low-stakes tools and proofs of concept, even as its spread signals a broader rebalancing of who gets to build and ship software.