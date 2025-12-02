What just happened? Following years of rumors and reports, Samsung has revealed its first tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. With its two hinges and three panels, the device measures an iPad-like 10 inches when opened. It launches internationally on December 12 and will be available in the US early next year.

Previous reports that Samsung would announce and launch the Galaxy Z TriFold in December have proved accurate – though the exact date was slightly off.

Reports that the device would have a limited launch were also accurate. It will only be available in South Korea on December 12, arriving in China, Taiwan, and the UAE later. The TriFold will also launch in the US during the first quarter of 2026.

The Z TriFold boasts a 2,160 x 1,584px resolution when fully unfolded, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The 6.5-inch cover screen, meanwhile, has a 2,520 x 1,080px resolution, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness.

Hardware-wise, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy rather than the just-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. There's also a 200MP camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide lens, along with two 10MP front cameras.

The handset comes with 16GB of memory and the choice of 512GB or 1TB of storage. It also has a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system and supports 45W super-fast charging.

Despite its massive unfolded size, the TriFold is just 3.9mm thick when unfolded – slightly slimmer than the Z Fold 7's 4.2mm. It measures 12.9mm when folded.

Durability remains a concern for foldable buyers, but Samsung assures that the titanium hinge housing protects the folding mechanism and resists wear over time. The TriFold also has an Advanced Armor Aluminum frame that helps ensure the screens don't make contact with each other, a Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 cover, and ceramic-glass fiber reinforced polymer on the back.

On the software side, the foldable uses the Android 16-based OneUI 8. You'll be able to run three apps in portrait mode side-by-side. There's also the option to use the standalone DeX setting to create a desktop-style environment if you want to connect a mouse and keyboard. There's even an Extended mode for turning it into a secondary monitor with drag-and-drop functionality.

No word yet on how much the Galaxy Z TriFold will cost once it arrives in the US. It goes for KRW 3,594,000 in Korea, which is around $2,450, so expect to pay something similar or higher in the United States.