What just happened? Micron has been selling RAM modules and other memory devices to DIY enthusiasts and consumers for 29 years. Now, the Idaho-based corporation has made the "difficult" decision to retire the Crucial brand, discarding its own history in favor of cashing in on the ongoing AI spending boom.

Micron is exiting the consumer RAM market, retiring the Crucial brand, and restructuring its business around the needs of enterprise AI customers. According to the company's press release, the US-based memory manufacturer will continue selling Crucial products until the end of its second fiscal quarter in February 2026.

After that, Micron plans to "transition" its consumer business. Warranty and support services will remain in place, while sales of enterprise products under the Micron brand will continue as usual.

According to Sumit Sadana, executive VP and chief business officer at Micron Technology, the company was compelled to leave the consumer market because AI data centers have effectively absorbed most of the global demand for new memory and storage products.

Sadana also noted that the Crucial brand endured for 29 years thanks to a passionate community of consumers that embraced its high-quality memory products. Crucial began selling RAM modules in 1996 during the Pentium era and became one of the most recognized brands in the DIY PC space. Over time, Micron expanded the Crucial portfolio to include SSDs, flash memory cards, and portable storage devices.

Editor's note: Crucial was among TechSpot's earliest sponsors, more than 20 years ago, back when TechSpot (possibly still called "3D Spotlight") was a one-person tech blog covering enthusiast PC hardware.

Judging from discussions across online forums, users aren't exactly thrilled over the development. The most common sentiment we've seen is frustration – many argue that the AI financial bubble cannot burst "soon enough" to expose what they view as Micron's "stupid" decision to abandon its consumer business entirely.

From a business standpoint, however, Micron's move is more than justified. Enterprise, cloud, and AI companies buy in massive bulk and spend far more than the millions of end users who purchase an occasional RAM upgrade.

Micron is far from alone in shifting its focus exclusively toward enterprise and data center customers. The enormous – and, some say, financially irrational – flow of capital into building ever-larger AI infrastructure is reshaping the entire IT landscape. After draining the GPU supply chain, the AI bubble has now turned its attention to memory vendors.

AI accelerators and hyperscale data centers rely on HBM and other high-performance memory types that cost far more than consumer-grade DDR4 or DDR5 modules. As a result, manufacturers are reorganizing production lines to prioritize HBM output for the foreseeable future. Micron recently confirmed that its entire HBM production for 2026 has already been pre-sold.