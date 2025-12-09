WTF?! Not for the first time this year, a Redditor has found a PC in a second-hand store (a pawn shop, specifically) for a much lower price than its true value. Because of the ridiculous price of RAM right now, the $600 he paid was more than four times less than the estimated $2,500 build cost.

Redditor uneektnt wrote that the PC he found at a pawn shop in Portugal had a $750 price tag, but he managed to haggle the shop down to just $600. That sounds like a good deal, but that's an understatement: it's actually an incredible bargain for the hardware it's packing.

First, there's the graphics card. The PC had a Zotac 4070 Ti Super inside, which usually goes for around $800 on second-hand markets – more than what the lucky Redditor paid for the entire system.

The 4070 Ti Super remains a very powerful card. Most of our benchmarks put the 16GB GPU very close to the RTX 5070 Ti, especially at 4K.

Things get even better from there. The PC has a Core i9-14900KS processor. We tested the chip against the newer Core Ultra 9 285K last year and found that the 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh was 5% faster. It launched with an MSRP of $699. Prices on eBay right now range from around $400 to above $600.

But the cherry on top of this find is that the PC had 64 GB (32GB x 2) of T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 6000 memory installed. Before the global RAM crisis, this kit would likely have been under $200. But with this much DRAM now costing more than many graphics cards, it's going for almost $700 on several retail sites.

The user didn't reveal any details about the rest of the hardware – you also have to consider the added cost of the motherboard, cooler, storage, and case.

The buyer certainly got an incredible deal with this find. It might be even better than the person who paid $30 for a PC at a local Goodwill store and found it contained a working RTX 3080 Ti and a Ryzen 7 CPU, though it had no RAM and was stripped for parts.

When it comes to bad deals (from the RAM owner's perspective), we recently saw reports of someone swapping a new RTX 5070 Ti, worth about $725, for 192GB of DDR5, which Corsair sells on its website for $2,201.