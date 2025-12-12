What just happened? This year's Game Awards is over, and, as expected, the brilliant Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the star of the show. What did come as a surprise was just how many categories the RPG would end up winning: nine, including Game of the Year – more than Baldur's Gate 3 in 2024.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won all but two of the eleven categories it was nominated in. Sandfall Interactive's title always looked like the strongest contender in the GOTY category, going up against Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades 2, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

In addition to GOTY, Clair Obscur won the Best Game Direction, Narrative, Art Direction, Score and Music, Performance (Jennifer English as Maelle), Independent Game, Debut Indie Game, and Roleplaying Game categories.

Director Guillaume Broche thanked the team at Sandfall Interactive and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, "who inspired me to become a game dev." Sandfall Interactive also revealed that the free DLC expansion for the game is available now as an update, promising a new playable environment.

As for the other winners, Battlefield 6 won Best Audio Design. There was also a deserved win for the (very good, IMO) South of Midnight in the Games for Impact section.

Elsewhere, Hollow Knight: Silksong took home the Best Action/Adventure award. It was a tough category, especially with Split Fiction in there – one of the best games I've played in years.

The Best Multiplayer Game category was also a tough one, but Arc Raiders walked away as the winner on the night.

Hades 2 beat the likes of Doom: The Dark Ages and Battlefield 6 to win Best Action Game, and despite releasing in August 2023 and having won a slew of prizes at previous awards, Baldur's Gate 3 won the Best Community Support category.

There was another award for No Man's Sky last night. The space-based adventure-survival game's long comeback from being universally hated to loved continued as it won the Best Ongoing Game category.

The Game Awards also handed out a prize for the best video game adaptation. A Minecraft Movie, Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and Until Dawn were all nominated, but it was The Last of Us seasons 2 that won.

Full list of nominees and winners: