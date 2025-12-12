What just happened? This year's Game Awards is over, and, as expected, the brilliant Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the star of the show. What did come as a surprise was just how many categories the RPG would end up winning: nine, including Game of the Year – more than Baldur's Gate 3 in 2024.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won all but two of the eleven categories it was nominated in. Sandfall Interactive's title always looked like the strongest contender in the GOTY category, going up against Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades 2, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

In addition to GOTY, Clair Obscur won the Best Game Direction, Narrative, Art Direction, Score and Music, Performance (Jennifer English as Maelle), Independent Game, Debut Indie Game, and Roleplaying Game categories.

Director Guillaume Broche thanked the team at Sandfall Interactive and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, "who inspired me to become a game dev." Sandfall Interactive also revealed that the free DLC expansion for the game is available now as an update, promising a new playable environment.

As for the other winners, Battlefield 6 won Best Audio Design. There was also a deserved win for the (very good, IMO) South of Midnight in the Games for Impact section.

Elsewhere, Hollow Knight: Silksong took home the Best Action/Adventure award. It was a tough category, especially with Split Fiction in there – one of the best games I've played in years.

The Best Multiplayer Game category was also a tough one, but Arc Raiders walked away as the winner on the night.

Hades 2 beat the likes of Doom: The Dark Ages and Battlefield 6 to win Best Action Game, and despite releasing in August 2023 and having won a slew of prizes at previous awards, Baldur's Gate 3 won the Best Community Support category.

There was another award for No Man's Sky last night. The space-based adventure-survival game's long comeback from being universally hated to loved continued as it won the Best Ongoing Game category.

The Game Awards also handed out a prize for the best video game adaptation. A Minecraft Movie, Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and Until Dawn were all nominated, but it was The Last of Us seasons 2 that won.

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Full list of nominees and winners:

Game of the Year

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Best Art Direction

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2 On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Audio Design

  • WINNER: Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Silent Hill f

Best Game Direction

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades 2
  • Split Fiction

Best Multiplayer

  • WINNER: Arc Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring: Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Best Narrative

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Silent Hill f

Best Performance

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Jennifer English
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Ben Starr
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Charlie Cox
  • Ghost of Yōtei – Erika Ishii
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Troy Baker
  • Silent Hill f – Konatsu Kato

Best Score & Music

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Action

  • WINNER: Hades 2
  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • WINNER: Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

Best Family Game

  • WINNER: Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Lego Party
  • Lego Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing Crossworlds
  • Split Fiction

Best Fighting Game

  • WINNER: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 REVO

Best Independent Game

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Absolum
  • Ball X Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Mobile Game

  • WINNER: Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Destiny Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Wuthering Waves

Best Ongoing Game

  • WINNER: No Man's Sky
  • Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals

Best RPG

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Avowed
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds 2

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • WINNER: Mario Kart World
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • WINNER: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Civilization 7
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • The Alters
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Best VR/AR Game

  • WINNER: The Midnight Walk
  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Deadpool VR
  • Ghost Town

Best Adaptation

  • WINNER: The Last of Us season 2
  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • Splinter Cell Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Community Support

  • WINNER: Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Debut Indie Game

  • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Blue Prince
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Innovation in Accessibility

  • WINNER: Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Games for Impact

  • WINNER: South of Midnight
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
  • Wanderstop

Best Esports Game

  • WINNER: Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • WINNER: Chovy
  • Brawk
  • Forsaken
  • Kakeru
  • Menard
  • Zywoo

Best Esports Team

  • WINNER: Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NRG (Valorant)
  • Team Falcons (Dota 2)
  • Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Content Creator of the Year

  • WINNER: MoistCr1tikal
  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Most Anticipated Game

  • WINNER: Grand Theft Auto 6
  • 007 First Light
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher 4

Players' Voice

  • WINNER: Wuthering Waves
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Genshin Impact
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Game Changer Award

  • Girls Make Games