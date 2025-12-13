Why it matters: The Commodore 64, recognized as the most popular individual PC model of all time, has inspired a passionate and dedicated modding community. Decades after its initial launch, the C64 continues to offer new possibilities for enthusiasts – but this latest project shows how far that creativity can go, reimagining a beloved home computer as a fully portable system that feels authentic to its era.

YouTuber and industrial designer Kevin Noki recently published a video outlining how he built a 1980s-style laptop that emulates Commodore 64 games. Although Noki used a Raspberry Pi to emulate the software, his method for running the games is arguably the least interesting aspect of the project.

Modern laptops can easily emulate the Commodore 64, but Noki wanted a portable system that looked as if it could plausibly have been made in the 1980s. Commodore itself released a "luggable" portable variant, the SX-64, in 1984, which still ranks among the sleekest-looking gaming devices of all time. However, at 23 pounds, it stretches the definition of "portable."

Noki's custom laptop, weighing just 8 pounds, instead takes inspiration from the Apple Portable. An early MacBook predecessor released in 1989, the device's high price and relatively modest performance made it one of the Cupertino giant's least successful products.

The half-hour video provides detailed instructions on how Noki 3D-printed the Portable 64's chassis and customized components such as the keyboard, screen, hinges, and more. The Raspberry Pi 5 that handles the operating system and software occupies only a tiny portion of the laptop's total volume, while Noki filled the remainder of the chassis with various PCBs he hacked together to expand the device's functionality.

A series of open-source boards, additional software, and custom modifications enable the Portable 64 to support real Commodore 64 peripherals, including the floppy disk drive and tape deck. Noki also built a rechargeable battery from scratch and modified the screen to accurately display its charging status by resoldering boards and hacking the firmware.

To load external software on the go, Noki included an SD card slot capable of loading numerous apps from a single card. However, he did not install a cartridge slot, as Commodore 64 cartridges are rare in Europe.

Also read: The Commodore Story – Gone But Not Forgotten

Finally, like the SX-64, the Portable 64 includes a briefcase-style handle that slides out from the rear.

Other hobbyists and companies have introduced software and hardware-based restorations of the Commodore 64 in recent years. Enough spare parts still exist to build authentic units mostly from scratch, and a group of fans acquired the official Commodore brand earlier this year to launch an official FPGA-based remake.