What just happened? Following weeks of rumors, Ford has indicated that it will end production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The move is the clearest sign yet that electric full-size trucks have failed to gain traction in the US.

Ford explained that upcoming vehicles will shift to hybrid powertrains, partially to address the range anxiety that has plagued electric vehicle adoption. Moreover, the company will redeploy resources toward a new battery storage business with higher profit margins.

The decision marks the end of what Ford once hailed as a revolution in mainstream trucks. Upon introducing the F-150 Lightning five years ago, CEO Jim Farley compared it to the introduction of the Model T.

High costs, low sales, and expiring EV subsidies are likely the biggest factors behind the F-150 Lightning's failure, which follows flagging sales of other electric trucks. With batteries ranging from 98 to 131 kWh, prices for Ford's model ranged between $50,000 and $90,000, and its immense weight limited battery performance.

The issues, along with the end of federal EV tax credits, led to lukewarm demand. In October, the company reported selling only 1,500 units – down 24 percent year-over-year – and only a fraction of the 66,000 gasoline trucks sold during the same period. Over the past couple of years, EVs have cost Ford approximately $13 billion in losses.

Other automakers have similarly struggled with mainstream electric trucks. Sales of Tesla's Cybertruck have plummeted. Stellantis, General Motors, and Rivian have also scaled back electric truck efforts.

Still, some companies have not given up. Last month, Toyota introduced an all-electric variant of its famous Hilux. Maintaining the brand's conservative but reliable design, the 193-horsepower, 59.2 kWh pickup is now available in Thailand and Europe.

Although the electric Hilux is not expected to reach the US, Jeep is scheduled to launch its Recon EV in the country next year. Starting at $65,000, the vehicle achieves 650 horsepower and comes equipped with a 100 kWh battery.

Meanwhile, Ford's new battery storage initiative will redirect its Kentucky and Michigan plants to provide energy for data centers, likely to be used for AI. The company plans to deliver 20 GWh of capacity annually. Ford's all-electric vehicle offerings will shift toward more affordable models, such as a midsize pickup scheduled to begin production in 2027.