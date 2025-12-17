What just happened? A lot of people are concerned about the effects of more AI data centers being built, from the environmental damage to the impact on jobs and society as a whole. Senator Bernie Sanders has now taken that concern straight to the national stage, calling for a pause on new AI data center construction in the United States – and he's making it clear who he believes stands to benefit most from the current AI boom.

According to Sanders, the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure isn't just about technological progress; it's also about power, wealth, and control.

The senator argues that a small group of ultra-wealthy tech executives are driving the AI buildout in order to consolidate economic and political influence, while everyday Americans are left dealing with the consequences.

In a recent X post, Sanders said a moratorium would give lawmakers time to determine how AI can serve the public interest rather than "just the 1 percent."

I will be pushing for a moratorium on the construction of data centers that are powering the unregulated sprint to develop & deploy AI.



The moratorium will give democracy a chance to catch up, and ensure that the benefits of technology work for all of us, not just the 1%. pic.twitter.com/PoV5ziA4oQ – Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 16, 2025

One of the senator's biggest concerns is the environmental and infrastructure burden created by modern data centers. Facilities designed to support large-scale AI models can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, sometimes rivaling or exceeding the energy use of entire cities. That demand often requires new power plants, grid upgrades, and water infrastructure, costs that Sanders says ultimately fall on taxpayers and local communities rather than the companies profiting from AI.

Sanders has also tied the data center expansion to broader fears about automation and job losses. He has repeatedly warned that AI and robotics could eliminate millions of jobs across multiple industries if deployment continues without safeguards.

We've already seen plenty of companies blame AI for their job cuts – though that might not always be true. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei famously said the technology could erase half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years.

While tech firms often argue that AI will create new types of employment, Sanders remains skeptical, saying productivity gains are unlikely to benefit workers unless stronger labor protections and redistribution policies are put in place.

AI infrastructure spending is currently accelerating. Major tech firms are investing tens of billions of dollars into new data centers and specialized hardware to support increasingly powerful AI systems. At the same time, residents in several regions are pushing back against proposed projects, citing concerns over land use, water shortages, and rising energy costs.

Whether Sanders' proposal gains traction remains to be seen, but it highlights a growing tension within the tech industry. As AI becomes more central to everything from cloud services to consumer software, questions about who controls the infrastructure – and who pays the price for it – are becoming harder to ignore.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore