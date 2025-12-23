What just happened? The FCC has banned new foreign-made drones from being imported into the US over concerns that they present an "unacceptable risk" to national security and the safety and security of US persons. This means drones and related components from the likes of popular Chinese manufacturers DJI and Autel Robotics will not receive FCC approval unless the DoD or DHS recommends them.

The FCC added the foreign technologies to a Covered List this week, preventing them from receiving the agency's equipment authorization. Without it, the new drones cannot be imported, marketed, or sold in the United States.

"UAS and UAS critical components must be produced in the United States," the FCC said. "This will reduce the risk of direct UAS attacks and disruptions, unauthorized surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration, and other UAS threats to the homeland."

"UAS and UAS critical components, including data transmission devices, communications systems, flight controllers, ground control stations, controllers, navigation systems, batteries, smart batteries, and motors produced in a foreign country, could enable persistent surveillance, data exfiltration, and destructive operations over US territory."

The agency added that specific drones or components would be exempt from the ban if the Department of Defense or Department of Homeland Security determined they pose no risk.

It has also been emphasized that the ban does not impact consumers' ability to use drones they purchased. Moreover, retailers can continue selling, importing, and marketing foreign drones previously approved by the FCC (i.e., current ones).

The FCC said upcoming events being held in the US, including the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the 2026 World Cup, and America250 celebrations, were reasons to address the potential drone threats posed by "criminals, hostile foreign actors, and terrorists."

DJI said it would continue to support the US market. "DJI is disappointed by the Federal Communications Commission's action today to add foreign-made drones to the Covered List. While DJI was not singled out, no information has been released regarding what information was used by the Executive Branch in reaching its determination," said a DJI spokesperson.

DJI added that its existing products can continue to be purchased and operated as usual, and that its future drones may be cleared by the DoD or DHS.

Signs that a ban was coming have been around for a while. In June last year, the House of Representatives rolled out their version of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2025 (NDAA FY25). It resurrected the "Countering CCP Drones Act" – the same provision that previously pushed for a blanket prohibition on the sale of Chinese-made drones. But the Senate Armed Services Committee released its counterpart to the NDAA FY25 a month later, omitting the controversial drone clause.

In December 2024, the Senate passed the NDAA, triggering a one-year deadline until DJI and Autel Robotics products were automatically banned from sale in the US. The only way out was for the companies to convince an appropriate national security agency to publicly declare that their products do not "pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States."

President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 into law last week, requiring national security agencies to evaluate the risks associated with foreign-manufactured drones and related technologies.