Something to look forward to: CES 2026 is almost here, which means companies are getting ready to show off their latest products. Asus has just teased its ROG G1000 case, which appears to feature a spinning component that can create a holographic image.

Asus is set to reveal the ROG G1000 live on January 5 at 3pm PST as part of its CES 2026 show.

In a teaser clip posted on X that features an X-ray-style image of the case, the words AniMe Holo appear.

Something is spinning at the heart of the G1000. Do you dare to look inside?

Join us live on Jan 5 (3PM PST) for the full reveal.#DareToInnovate #ROGCES2026 #ROGG1000 pic.twitter.com/LJ1kBYeKzO – ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) December 22, 2025

Based on the video, it seems that the case features a spinning X-shaped fan covered in LEDs that create a persistence of vision (POV) hologram.

A POV hologram is an optical illusion created by rapidly moving or rotating light sources faster than the human eye can distinguish. Because vision briefly retains images, these flashes merge into a single floating shape or animation, producing the illusion of a three-dimensional image suspended in midair without any physical form.

There are certainly a lot of questions about the display and how it will work. A massive, fast-spinning, uncovered fan so close to delicate PC components sounds concerning – perhaps the blade will be sandwiched between two glass panels?

We still don't know if the ROG G1000 will be a showcase/concept item or a real purchasable product. If it is a commercially available case, expect it to carry a hefty price tag.

Asus' case isn't the first of its kind. In 2023, Showcase Hologram (formerly Showcase PC) showed off its holographic side panel accessory that also used a POV hologram. There's also iBuyPower's Snowblind ATX cases – launched a few years earlier – that can display wallpapers, images, system information and more.

In April, Coolify, a company specializing in PC customization, revealed its Holo Fans (below). They use an array of 96 LEDs to display holographic logos, animations, and customizable graphics.

Asus already uses the AniMe branding on its AniMe Display and AniMe Vision laptops. The former system uses a grid of individual mini-LED dots embedded into the lid or hardware surface to create icons, text, and simple animations. The latter, newer version uses a micro-perforated surface with LEDs shining through, creating smoother, brighter visuals that appear more continuous and less dot-based.