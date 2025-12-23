Winners & losers: Despite the aggressive push by CEOs and management, it's no secret that most people want to work at home full time. Illustrating this desperation is a viral TikTok video that asks the question: would you rather work in a full-time office job with a $240,000 salary, or have a $120,000 job that's fully remote?

Christina Najjar, better known by her online moniker Tinx, said someone online asked whether they should take a $120,000 remote job or earn double that amount by working full-time in an office.

Tinx said she could tell the question came from a Gen Zer. The implication is that no one else would hesitate to earn an extra $120,000 a year just to go into an office, "sit there, f**k around for a few hours, and make some friends."

"What do you guys think goes on at the office? It's not that scary," she said.

Generation Z, typically defined as those born between 1997 and 2012 (give or take), has a reputation for preferring remote work. It's claimed that growing up with the presence of digital technology or in the information age has made some Gen Zers more comfortable with tech but socially disconnected.

There are still plenty of people outside the Gen Z demographic who would rather earn half a $240K salary if it meant staying at home, of course. Tinx does paint quite a rosy picture of office life – many are depressing, toxic, stressful, and pressure-filled environments that really aren't worth the extra money. Another $120,000 won't do much good if you have a mental breakdown or stress-induced heart attack.

The reality is that there are a lot of factors involved in making this decision. Many single people might prefer the extra money, while those with families are more likely to opt for remote work. Perhaps you're lucky enough to work in a fantastic office with great colleagues and bosses. There are also elements such as commutes and taxes to take into account.

It was reported last year that almost half of Dell's workers had opted for full-time remote work, even though doing so meant they would not be promoted or able to apply for new roles at the company.

A survey in 2022 showed that 96% of people would be willing to give up a percentage of their salary to work from home permanently. And not just a small amount: 30% would give up half or more, while two in five would take between 25% and 50% less pay to keep working from home indefinitely. Respondents were also willing to give up benefits such as health insurance and paid time off.