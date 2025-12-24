Something to look forward to: Competition between gaming monitors is entering a new phase, as multiple manufacturers plan to release models capable of 1,000Hz in 2026. Samsung is the latest to enter the race with a new Odyssey lineup that also includes a 6K glasses-free 3D panel and new high-resolution, high-refresh-rate OLED models.

Samsung will showcase five new Odyssey gaming monitors at CES in January. Although three are relatively straightforward updates to the G8 series, the other two push new boundaries in stereoscopic and high-refresh-rate technology.

The 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G60H) is the first commercial gaming monitor to achieve 1,024Hz, slightly surpassing the 1,000Hz models that AOC and AntGamer also plan to launch next year. Samsung's IPS panel reaches this unprecedented refresh rate in HD (presumably 1080p) but also operates in 1440p at a still impressive 600Hz.

Also read: Why Refresh Rates Matter

Monitors with extremely high refresh rates are gaining popularity in esports circles, where split-second timing is crucial. Increasing refresh rates beyond 300Hz or 400Hz also significantly enhances motion clarity when viewing fast-moving scenes, sometimes resembling the motion clarity achieved on CRTs in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Meanwhile, the company has also upgraded the Odyssey 3D, a glasses-free 3D IPS monitor, from 4K to 6K (6,144 x 3,456 pixels), delivering the first 3D display at that resolution. Using eye tracking to adjust the image to the viewer's position, the 32-inch IPS panel creates a stereoscopic effect during video playback and for certain PC games. However, only three titles are currently supported: The First Berserker: Khazan, Lies of P, and Stellar Blade. The new Odyssey 3D (G90XH) achieves 165Hz in 6K and 330Hz in 3K resolution.

Also see: The Best Gaming Monitors - Late 2025 Update

The 6K Odyssey G8 (G80HS) is essentially a non-3D version of the new Odyssey 3D, featuring identical size, resolution, and refresh rate. Likely to be offered at a lower price, it also supports FreeSync Premium, G-Sync, and HDR10+. A 27-inch variant lowers the resolution and raises the refresh rate slightly, to 180Hz in 5K (5,120 x 2,880) and 180Hz in 1440p.

Finally, the new QD-OLED 4K G8 (G80SH) features a glare-free 32-inch panel, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500, and 98W USB-C power delivery. All of the upcoming Odyssey monitors support HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1.

CES 2026 will be held in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9.