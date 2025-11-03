Forward-looking: After waiting years for the inevitable arrival of monitors with 1,000Hz refresh rates, we could see several displays with this spec launch in 2026. The latest claims point to an AOC model able to reach 1,000Hz at 1080p, one of six Agon monitors from the company that includes a 27-inch display able to reach 5K@165Hz.

E-sports-focused monitors have seen their refresh rates shoot up in recent times. August saw HKC launch the Ant Esports ANT257PF, the world's first 750Hz gaming monitor, but we're still waiting to see the mystical 1,000Hz model. According to ITHome, it could arrive in 2026.

According to a post on the Chinese tech news website, AOC just revealed the specs of six new Agon displays launching next year.

There are certainly some interesting products on the list. The headline-grabber is the 27-inch dual-mode display that reaches 500Hz at 1400p and 1,000Hz at 1080p. The publication does note that the 1,000Hz mode might be displayed at 720p rather than 1080p, though.

Another monitor on the list has the word Pulsar in its name. That likely refers to Nvidia's G-Sync Pulsar tech introduced in 2024. It lets a monitor maintain VRR and adds strobing/back-light pulse and adaptive pixel overdrive to offer much clearer motion (i.e., less blur) without the usual trade-offs. It also explains why the monitor is listed as QHD@360Hz with "1,000Hz effect."

The remaining AOC monitors are made up of a 27-inch dual-mode model that offers 5K@165Hz and 1440p@330Hz; another 27-inch dual-mode product with 4K@160Hz and "AI;" a 27-inch QHD 420Hz model with circular polarization; and a 24.1-inch 400Hz TN panel.

4K 1000Hz being shown off at #DisplayWeek2024 by TCL CSOT pic.twitter.com/xc2qsYocxX – Blur Busters (@BlurBusters) May 15, 2024

Unverified claims like these should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but companies have shown off 1,000Hz prototype monitors before: TCL had one on show back in 2024.

Next year will also reportedly see a 1,000Hz monitor released that comes from a collaboration between AntGamer – maker of the afformentioned 750Hz display – and AMD. It will feature a local dimming backlighting system, which should improve contrast and visibility. It also uses Black Frame Insertion (BFI) technology. This is used to reduce motion blur by inserting black frames between the normal frames.