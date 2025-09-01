Forward-looking: The race to make the first consumer monitor able to hit 1,000Hz could be over next year. AntGamer, the Chinese firm that has already released a 750Hz display, says it worked with AMD on the 1,000Hz eSports monitor, which uses a Fast TN panel and features local dimming technology.

AntGamer's record-breaking gaming display was a topic of conversation at the Peak New Products and Ecological Co-creation conference on Friday, writes ITHome.

It was only a few weeks ago that the same company announced the Ant Esports ANT257PF. That monitor uses a G8.6-generation Fast TN panel from HKC Huike Display for its 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. It also offers a GtG response time of 0.8ms (0.5ms MPRT), 400 nits brightness with HDR content, and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 and 99% of the sRGB color gamuts. It has a Delta E of less than 2 and is VESA HDR 400 certified.

As for the 1,000Hz monitor, it will feature a local dimming backlighting system, which should improve contrast and visibility. It also uses Black Frame Insertion (BFI) technology. This is used to reduce motion blur by inserting black frames between the normal frames. It works best when framerates are over 120fps.

AntGamer's Weibo post about the announcement reveals that the company released a white paper with AMD on the 1,000Hz monitor. While most of the slides the company showed off were for the 750Hz Ant Esports ANT257PF, it's expected that many of the same technologies will end up in the faster model, incuding improvements to signal integrity, display cell construction, and materials.

The slides also show some games that support these blistering refresh rates, including Counter-Strike 2 and PUBG.

No word on how much the monitor will cost when it (hopefully) arrives in 2026. The 750Hz version is a pricey 7,999 yuan, or around $1,115, so a 1,000Hz display will likely be even more wallet-crushing.

While these types of monitors are focused on competitive eSports players, we are seeing more of them being announced. Back in January, Koorui, a tech and lifestyle brand that's a subsidiary of HKC, said that it was releasing the Koorui G7, a 750Hz monitor with similar specs to the ANT257PF – though with a 0.5ms response time. That monitor still hasn't made it to market, though.

Image credit: Sean Do