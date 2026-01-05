Rumor mill: Is Nvidia going to restart production of the Steam survey's most popular GPU? According to a leaker, the company is going to bring back the RTX 3060, launched in early 2021, this quarter due to the memory shortage crisis that's plunged the industry into turmoil.

The RTX 3060 remains a much-loved card – as illustrated by its position atop the Steam survey. Production reportedly stopped in 2024, with partners continuing to sell inventory through 2025. It's believed that all warehouse inventory was depleted in December 2025.

However, we may not have seen the end of new RTX 3060 models. According to leaker hongxing2020, who has a long and impressive record when it comes to revealing Nvidia's plans, Team Green has told its partners that the RTX 3060 will be returning in the first quarter of 2026.

The leaker never said which of the RTX 3060 series would be coming back. In addition to the original and its 12GB of VRAM, there's a cut-down model with 8GB and reduced memory subsystem, as well as the RTX 3060 Ti and the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) models with the old cryptomining limiter.

While all rumors and unverified claims should be taken with a grain of salt, it's easy to understand why Nvida would take this action.

01.05update

rtx3060 Q1 come back… 🥲 – hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) January 5, 2026

The tech industry as a whole is feeling the impact of the memory shortage caused by massive demand from AI data centers.

It was reported last week that both AMD and Nvidia are expected to raise prices of their current-gen graphics cards in the first quarter of 2026 – the already expensive RTX 5090 could reach a comical $5,000, according to some reports. Asus, meanwhile, has confirmed that some of its products will be receiving price hikes as a result of the AI boom.

The latest RTX 5000-series cards use GDDR7 memory, which is expected to be impacted by the hikes more than the older GDDR6. With prices – across more than just tech products – and the cost of living so high, a brand-new RTX 3060 at a very reasonable price might be more successful than you'd imagine – as long as it's not the 8GB version.