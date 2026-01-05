What just happened? In an announcement that comes as a surprise to absolutely no one, Nvidia has confirmed that there will be no new GPUs announced at CES. While this will disappoint anyone who optimistically thought we'd see the RTX 5000 Super series this week, the company did say that there will be several gaming-related announcements.

The official Nvidia GeForce X account posted that the GeForce On community update will be streamed on Nvidia's Twitch channel tonight (January 5) at 9pm PT/12am ET. You can also watch it on the YouTube embed below.

In what is likely a move to stop any speculation, the post also confirms that no new GPUs will be announced.

Watch the GeForce On community update today January 5 at 9PM PT to hear about the latest features, games, apps, and partner products for gamers and creators.



Quick note: No new GPUs will be announced.



📺 https://t.co/OQiFvri8nY pic.twitter.com/DSNyrsty1t – NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) January 5, 2026

Rumors that Nvidia was set to unveil the RTX 5000 Super series have been around for a long time. It was believed that the cards would address one of the biggest issues with consumer Blackwell (beyond the prices): the less-than-pleasing amounts of VRAM in the cards. A report in April claimed the Super GPUs could see a 50% increase in VRAM compared to their vanilla versions.

But that was before the tech industry entered a crisis increasingly comparable to the pandemic's disruption. Following previous reports that Nvidia was delaying the RTX 5000 Super series, there were rumors in November that they had been canceled. The reason, of course, is the memory shortage (GDDR7, in this case) caused by AI data center demand.

The post does emphasize that there will be plenty of GeForce-related announcements later today, including the latest features, games, apps, and partner products for gamers and creators.

It seems almost certain that one of the talked-about features will be DLSS 4.5. The update to Nvidia's upscaling tech will supposedly introduce a new, more advanced transformer model trained on a larger dataset, which should deliver better temporal stability, less ghosting, and cleaner anti-aliasing in motion compared to DLSS 4.

DLSS 4.5 will also features Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. This can reportedly vary how many frames are generated per rendered frame, rather than using a fixed number. It could produce anything between 3x and 6x generated frames.

DLSS 4.5 will be available on the RTX 2000 to 5000 series GPUs, while Dynamic 6x Frame Generation will launch in spring 2026 as an RTX 5000 exclusive.

It's rumored that Nvidia could restart production of the Steam survey's top GPU, the RTX 3060, in response to the memory crisis. If true, it's unlikely to be confirmed today – but then the post did say no "new" GPUs were being announced.