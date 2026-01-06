In a nutshell: MSI's monitors hopped on the AI bandwagon last year with a feature that automatically detects human presence. At this year's CES, the company is leaning even further into the trend with several AI assistance functions. Meanwhile, a new MPG model promises improved presentation through a new sub-pixel layout, better HDR contrast, and enhanced brightness controls.

MSI's CES 2026 presentation included a suite of new AI capabilities integrated into what it calls the first true AI monitor – the Meg X. Utilizing an onboard NPU, the panel automatically adjusts the display based on in-game content.

The company's description is somewhat vague, but users can activate six AI assistance features with a single click. Primarily designed for single-player first-person shooters, the monitor can automatically highlight in-game characters, simulate zooming to enhance aiming, apply night vision, and adjust brightness to help players recover from flashbangs. Furthermore, the Meg X can automatically switch between display modes upon detecting various game genres, such as racing games.

Meanwhile, a second AI assistant helps users navigate the settings menu and activate core features. The suite builds upon the previously released AI Care 3.0 Sensor, which manages brightness and refresh rates when it detects that the user is away, extending the panel's lifespan.

For those less interested in AI, MSI also unveiled the MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36, a 34-inch, 360Hz monitor with a 21:9 3,440 x 1,440 pixel resolution. The 5th-generation QD-OLED panel introduces an RGB Stripe subpixel layout that minimizes chromatic aberration. The tandem OLED technology reduces color bleeding and improves text clarity.

Another feature, called DarkArmor Film, enhances durability and reduces purple tints from ambient light, increasing black levels by up to 40 percent. Users can also customize HDR brightness with 14 control points to reduce distracting shifts between different windows.

The MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36 features a 1,800R curvature and 1,300 nits of HDR brightness. The full 1440p, 360Hz presentation is supported by two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 2.1a output, and a USB Type-C port with 98W power delivery. MSI has not revealed pricing and availability details, but positive reviews from TechPowerUp and PC Gamer indicate that it will carry a $1,099 MSRP in the US and likely cost between £1,000 and £1,200 in the UK.