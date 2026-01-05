The takeaway: The US Army's latest counter-drone weapon works less like a missile and more like a bug zapper. Mounted on tactical vehicles, the Locust laser reflects how directed-energy systems have shifted from lab demonstrations to fielded tools shaped by operational use.

The US Army is now mounting defense contractor AeroVironment's second-generation Locust Laser Weapon System on some of its vehicles. The advanced system marks a shift from static, bulky directed-energy defenses to mobile, battle-tested protection against unmanned aerial threats. The Army's Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is the first to implement the system, combining combat-proven reliability with refinements drawn from more than three years of operational use abroad.

Previously integrated on General Motors Defense Infantry Squad Vehicles, Locust's move to the JLTV platform expands its maneuverability across a broader range of operational environments. The system is also platform-agnostic, compatible with fixed-site installations and other vehicle types, allowing it to be quickly repositioned wherever it is needed. According to AeroVironment, the upgraded version includes a larger aperture beam director that improves lethality, reflecting lessons learned from earlier deployments.

Locust operates with both automated and manual controls. Its automated functions perform multi-target infrared search and track, overlay ultra-high bandwidth tracking on high-definition video, and integrate openly with a variety of sensor types. Operators can guide the system manually using a standard gaming controller, aided by advanced features such as fine tracking, laser rangefinding, and an acquisition tracking system. The interface helps minimize training requirements while maximizing effectiveness in high-density threat environments.

Command-and-control network support allows the Army to deploy Locust rapidly and coordinate it effectively during missions. Operators have already used the systems to achieve high operational availability and performance in real-world deployments, actively protecting soldiers, allies, and infrastructure from aerial threats. AeroVironment emphasizes that these refinements, combined with mobility on JLTVs, mark a practical evolution from earlier static or heavy systems toward responsive, adaptable defenses.

While other countries, such as Israel with its 100-kilowatt Iron Beam, have touted operational drone-defense lasers, Locust's combination of proven field experience, modular architecture, and vehicle mobility underscores the US Army's focus on integrating directed-energy capabilities into front-line operations. By turning lessons from prototype deployments into mobile, combat-ready systems, AeroVironment is positioning Locust as a scalable, reliable, and user-friendly solution for modern battlefield threats.

With multiple increments now delivered under the Defense Department's AMP-HEL (Army Multi-Purpose High-Energy Laser) prototyping effort, Locust reflects an approach focused on fielding and refinement rather than prolonged demonstration. The Army is deploying laser-based counter-drone systems, gathering operational feedback, and folding those lessons back into subsequent versions as the technology moves toward wider use.