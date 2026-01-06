Something to look forward to: Amazon is giving its Fire TV operating system a visual refresh, and while it's not a radical reinvention, the changes are clearly aimed at making the interface feel cleaner, faster, and a lot more like Google TV.

Amazon's redesigned UI introduces rounded corners across menus and tiles, expands the number of pinned app slots to 20, and integrates the company's new Alexa+ experience directly into the core of the system.

The most noticeable change in the new UI is the softer design language. Sharp edges are out, replaced by rounded tiles and smoother transitions that bring Fire TV closer to the look and feel of modern mobile operating systems. Amazon likely hopes that the updated interface feels less dated, especially on larger TVs where Fire OS has long looked overly rigid.

Customization is also getting an upgrade. Fire TV users can now pin up to 20 apps on the home screen, a notable increase from the current limit of just 6. For households juggling multiple streaming services, live TV apps, and game streaming platforms, this should reduce the need to dig through menus or rely on voice commands just to launch something you use daily.

Alexa+ is the other major addition, and it goes beyond the familiar voice assistant experience Fire TV users already know. Amazon says Alexa+ is more conversational and context-aware, allowing for more natural requests. In practice, that means asking for recommendations like "find a comedy movie everyone will like" or jumping straight to specific scenes, actors, or genres without rigid phrasing.

Performance improvements are also part of the package – at least according to Amazon. The company claims faster load times and smoother scrolling, though the real-world impact will likely depend on the hardware. Newer Fire TV devices should benefit the most, while older models may see more modest gains.

As expected, the redesign remains tightly integrated with Amazon's broader ecosystem. Prime Video is still placed front and center, while the home screen continues to heavily promote Amazon's own services, positioning them prominently alongside -- and often ahead of -- third-party apps.

Amazon said its updated UI will start rolling out in the US in February for the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen), and Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series. It will land in other countries and devices in the spring, including including the latest generation Fire TV 4K streaming media players and TVs like the Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, Fire TV Omni QLED Series.