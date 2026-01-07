In brief: After announcing their collaboration with Nvidia, IO Interactive has revealed basic system requirements for 007 First Light. The upcoming third-person shooter, which presents a new origin story for the famous spy, appears to be optimized to support older mid-range graphics cards, at least in 1080p.

To reach 60fps in 1080p, IO recommends an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, or any Intel Arc GPU with at least 12GB of VRAM. Meanwhile, an Nvidia GTX 1660, RX 5700, or Intel GPU with at least 8GB can achieve 30fps. IO's mention of the ROG Xbox Ally on its website indicates that First Light might also perform well on handheld gaming PCs.

The only apparent caveat is that 32GB of system RAM is recommended for 60fps gameplay. The few games that request that amount typically do so to achieve high framerates in 4K. It remains unclear why First Light might need 32GB in 1080p, or how demanding the game will be at higher resolutions. First Light will also require at least 80GB of storage space.

Although IO did not mention ray tracing while outlining its partnership with Nvidia, First Light might still include the feature. The game utilizes the studio's in-house Glacier 2 engine, which powers IO's recent Hitman trilogy. While Hitman's system requirements are extremely light by modern standards, Hitman 3 introduced a notoriously demanding ray tracing implementation.

IO's development diary primarily focused on First Light's use of DLSS 4 upscaling and multi-frame generation. The game also introduces a volumetric smoke method to simulate the effect's interactions with physical environments.

A detailed gameplay demonstration from late last year revealed that First Light mixes Hitman's stealth elements with cinematic shooter action reminiscent of the Uncharted series. IO described the game, which includes performances from Gemma Chan and Lenny Kravitz, as the most ambitious project in its history.

007 First Light is scheduled to launch on May 27, 2026, on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles (with Play Anywhere support), and Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-ordering the game grants access 24 hours early. IO likely delayed First Light from its original March release date when Grand Theft Auto VI moved its launch from May to November.