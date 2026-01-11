TL;DR: Elon Musk says the algorithm that determines what appears in each user's X feed will be made public within a week – a move he claims will bring transparency to the platform's inner workings. The release, he says, will include all the code responsible for recommending both organic posts and sponsored ads, along with developer notes documenting changes every four weeks.

The announcement marks the latest in a string of commitments from Musk to open-source the technology behind X's recommendation engine. Previous promises, however, have seen uneven follow-through. The company's last significant algorithm release dates back to 2023, when a repository appeared on GitHub showing portions of the platform's feed-ranking logic. That codebase has not been meaningfully updated in three years, and its relevance to today's system is minimal.

The new algorithm reportedly draws heavily on Grok. X has increasingly integrated Grok into the recommendation pipeline, using it to decide which of the platform's 100 million daily posts users are most likely to engage with. According to Musk, improvements in the feed are no longer the result of manual tweaks by engineers but rather a function of Grok's adaptive models.

We will make the new 𝕏 algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days.



This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2026

In late 2025, Musk said the goal was to make X's recommendation engine "purely AI." Grok now analyzes vast amounts of user interaction data: likes, reposts, and viewing time, to predict what each person is most likely to find engaging.

Those predictions shape not only the "For You" timeline but also the ordering of advertisements and suggested accounts. Updates to the model are expected every few weeks, with changes logged for developers and researchers to review.

Musk's announcement comes as users grow increasingly frustrated with irrelevant content. In October, X confirmed what it described as a "significant bug" in the For You algorithm that caused posts from accounts users follow to appear less frequently. The company said it had fixed the issue, though some users report ongoing irregularities in what they see.

Musk's open-source pledge also comes as X and xAI face escalating scrutiny over Grok's image-generation features. The AI system, which can create and edit images, has been accused of producing sexualized depictions of women and minors.

The backlash has been global. Indonesia blocked access to Grok after investigations into AI-generated sexual content, while UK officials demanded the company curb the spread of similar material. British Technology Secretary Liz Kendall warned that the government could block X's services entirely if it fails to comply with UK law. Musk's public response to these demands has been combative; he accused the UK of "fascist" overreach in a post on the platform.

Meanwhile, the original Grok-1 repository, published in early 2024, has not seen updates in nearly two years, while internal versions have advanced to Grok-3. The discrepancy raises persistent questions about how much of the underlying technology Musk is willing (or able) to release publicly.

If the upcoming algorithm release does include the entire stack behind X's content recommendations, as Musk now promises, it would represent one of the most detailed disclosures ever made by a major social network. But given the company's uneven history with transparency, many observers remain skeptical.