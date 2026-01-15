What just happened? A human-assisted AI search engine, marketed as an innovative blend of automation and expert advice, is now facing serious federal scrutiny. This week, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against the company behind the chatbot Pearl, alleging that its business model operated as a large-scale subscription scam that trapped hundreds of thousands of users in unwanted recurring charges.

The lawsuit names San Francisco-based JustAnswer, which operates Pearl.com along with a network of related domains, including AskALawyer.com and AskWomensHealth.com. According to federal investigators, what appeared to be a low-cost trial for professional advice often morphed into an unapproved plan charging up to $79 per month.

The FTC complaint describes a typical user journey that begins with an online ad linked to a search query. Users who click through to one of JustAnswer's landing sites are engaged by Pearl, the company's in-house AI chatbot, which asks follow-up questions about their topic. The system then prompts visitors to pay $1 or $5 to access the service and connect with a verified professional.

At that point, investigators allege, the real transaction begins. The agency claims JustAnswer immediately bills users not only for the small sign-up fee but also for a much larger monthly subscription that activates automatically. The recurring charge continues until customers cancel – a process the FTC says was obscured in fine print above a prominent orange "Confirm now" button.

The complaint characterizes these tactics as deliberate "dark patterns," a term for online design strategies that steer users toward decisions benefiting the company rather than the consumer.

JustAnswer, which employs roughly 700 people and has raised approximately $50 million, according to PitchBook data, disputes the allegations. Company spokesperson Ashe Reardon said the firm is "disappointed" by the lawsuit and emphasized that pricing "is clearly published upfront." Reardon added that customers can cancel at any time through several channels, including a 24/7 toll-free line, live chat, email, or a single web click.

Legal experts say the JustAnswer case fits into a broader pattern of regulatory action against deceptive online design practices. Andrea Matwyshyn, a professor at Penn State Law who studies digital regulation, told NPR that dark patterns often appear in seemingly innocuous user prompts. She cited examples in which companies steer consumers into sharing more data than intended or agreeing to recurring transactions that are difficult to terminate.

Lior Strahilevitz, a law professor at the University of Chicago, notes that while regulators frequently file suits against companies using these strategies, the tactics persist because they are profitable. "Some consumers won't notice the charges or won't seek refunds promptly," he said.

The FTC's lawsuit seeks an injunction barring JustAnswer from continuing what it calls deceptive billing practices. Whether the case results in monetary penalties or changes to how AI-assisted services disclose pricing could set a precedent for future regulation of human-verified AI products, a growing category that blurs the line between automation and paid expert advice.