WTF?! Years after they appeared to be another tech product that failed to live up to their promise, smart glasses are having a revival right now. Mentra will soon join the pack with its first product in the segment – the Mentra Live. Not only are they open-source with their own dedicated app store, but they are also marketed as being great for livestreaming to platforms – including OnlyFans.

Entering a market dominated by the likes of Meta's Ray Bans isn't easy, but the Mentra Live does have several features helping them stand out. They use an open-source OS called, fittingly, MentraOS, the SDK of which developers have had access to since early 2025.

Mentra says its smart glasses are the first to come with an app store, which can be accessed via iOS and Android through the Mentra app. The OS is also compatible with other smart glasses, including the Even Realities G1 and products from Vuzix.

Some of the highlighted apps include one that saves handwritten notes when you look at them, while another, called Chess Cheater, uses the camera and AI to analyze your chess game and suggests the next move.

Speaking of the camera, Mentra is making a lot of noise about the glasses' livestreaming abilities. The website notes that users can instantly stream to any social media platform, including the usual suspects of YouTube, X, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook. Surprisingly, it also mentions OnlyFans.

It's important to note that unlike the newer Meta Ray-Ban glasses, the Mentra Live do not have a built-in screen inside one of the lenses. So, don't expect to sneakily watch an OnlyFans stream via the glasses while you're supposed to be doing something else. The promo material refers to those actually creating the livestream.

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OnlyFans isn't all NSFW, of course, but people aren't usually referring to cooking or fitness accounts when it's referenced in conversations. Wearing the glasses to livestream typical OnlyFans content sounds like it could appeal to some creators: perhaps a mirror would be involved?

Specs-wise, the glasses are powered by a Mediatek MTK8766 chipset, come with a 12MP camera with a 119-degree field of view, 1080p video recording, three microphones, stereo speakers, and a 2,200 mAh battery. Mentra says the 12+ hour battery life is longer than the Meta Ray-Ban (Gen 2) glasses, and at 43 grams, they're also lighter. The Mentra Live glasses are cheaper, too: $299 vs. the Ray-Ban's $459.

The Mentra Live smart glasses can be preordered now for shipping in March.