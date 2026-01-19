WTF?! The inconvenience of having to constantly jump between consoles is probably the very definition of a first-world problem. But then who wouldn't want a single system that houses a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X, and a Switch 2 inside one custom chassis? The result of this ungodly amalgamation created by a YouTube modder is the aptly named Ningtendo PXBOX 5.

Rather than simply bolting three consoles together and calling it a day, Chinese creator XNZ tore each one down to its essentials. The insight driving the project is that modern consoles aren't huge because of their logic boards – they're huge because of their power supplies and cooling systems.

Motherboards are comparatively compact, so the modder designed a system where all three consoles share a single power supply and a single cooling solution, switching between them with the press of a button.

To make that switching possible, XNZ added an Arduino-based control board that handles power routing and HDMI output, ensuring only one console is active at a time. A triangular button on the top of the case cycles between systems, with color-coded lighting indicating whether you're currently on PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch. Because the inactive consoles sit in ultra-low-power standby rather than fully powering down, the transition takes just a few seconds, avoiding the need to constantly shut everything off and reboot from scratch.

Cooling turned out to be the hardest part. XNZ took inspiration from Apple's infamous 2013 Mac Pro, borrowing its triangular thermal core layout. Each console motherboard mounts to one face of a triangular aluminum heatsink, with a Phanteks T30 120mm fan pulling air in from below and exhausting it out the top. Only one console runs at a time, so the cooling system never has to deal with all three under load simultaneously.

The heatsink itself is especially unhinged. CNC machining a heatsink of this size would have cost a lot, and metal 3D printing wasn't much cheaper. Instead, XNZ used a modern twist on the ancient art of lost-wax casting.

The entire heatsink was first 3D printed in PLA, then encased in high-temperature gypsum. The plastic was burned out in a kiln over a 12-hour, multi-stage process, leaving behind a hollow mold that was filled with molten aluminum. After an initial failed attempt, tweaks to fin spacing and temperatures produced a clean, functional cast. Copper plates were later added to improve heat transfer from the PS5 and Xbox chips.

Power delivery comes from a 250W gallium nitride power supply that feeds all three systems, relying on the fact that both the PS5 and Xbox consume only a few watts in standby mode. As long as you're not running games on more than one console at once, it works.

Testing showed PS5 temperatures topping out around 60°C, even after ditching Sony's liquid metal for conventional thermal paste.

The finished system shares one HDMI output and includes some snazzy decorations, a nameplate, and even a custom, pop-out dock for the Switch 2. It's not the most practical – but who cares when you can tell people you've got a Ningtendo PXBOX 5 at home?