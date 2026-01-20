WTF?! Bear attacks are a serious problem in parts of Japan. As human encounters with these animals increase and related deaths reach an all-time high, new drones equipped with non-lethal bear-repellent spray are being deployed to tackle the problem.

A company called Terra Drone writes that it has signed an agreement with Ishinomaki City in Miyagi Prefecture to use drones equipped with bear-repellent spray.

It's emphasized that the spray is non-lethal. The substance is made from capsaicin, a pungent ingredient derived from capsicum. It can be sprayed on a target from 5 to 10 meters (16.4 to 32.8 feet) away, causing strong irritation to the mucous membranes such as the eyes and nose.

The drones can be operated at a distance of 0.5 km to 1 km, which is good as the bear will probably be pretty angry at receiving a face full of pepper spray.

The announcement notes that the Tohoku region and other parts of the country reached record levels of bear casualties and sightings near urban areas in 2025. The number of encounters has increased by 163% since 2021 to 20,792 cases nationwide. There have also been 100 injuries since April and a record 12 deaths last year.

There are several reasons for the current bear problem. One factor is the declining number of people with hunting licenses, which fell from 520,000 in 1975 to about 220,000 in 2020. It's also noted that 60% of those license holders are now over 60 years old.

Another issue affecting many regions is urban development encroaching on bears' natural habitats.

Terra Drone adds that existing authorities such as the police face constraints on lethal measures for wild animals.

This isn't the first time Japan has turned to drones to scare off bears. Last year, officials in Gifu Prefecture used the Hunting Drone, a bright pink device equipped with googly eyes, a speaker that broadcast dog barks, and a firecracker launcher.

Japan also uses laser drones to scare birds away from farms, cutting the risk of avian flu. These aren't a futuristic weapon that cooks the birds like Christmas turkeys; it's just a laser show made up of red and green rays that projects colored dots onto a surface.

Image credit: jasohill