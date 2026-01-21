Forward-looking: When it comes to consuming content on mobile, short-form vertical video is king. Apps like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram dominate, which likely explains why Netflix is revamping its mobile app and expanding its short-form video offering.

Launching later this year, the redesigned Netflix app will allow the streamer to "iterate, test, evolve, and improve" its service, according to co-CEO Greg Peters.

During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, Peters added that the updated app is designed to "better serve the expansion of our business over the decade to come."

Peters talked about the app after being asked why Netflix's vertical video plans – something that Disney+ is also doing.

Netflix has been testing vertical videos since May 2025. The format plays short clips from movies and shows on the streaming service, as well as trailers. Peters added that he expects these videos to also promote new content types, such as Netflix's lineup of more than 30 video podcasts.

Boasting hosts such as Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, Fat Joe, and Michael Irvin, the first of these original video podcasts was shown last week. Netflix has also partnered with Spotify and iHeartMedia to bring their video podcasts to the streamer.

Netflix also rolled out one of the largest updates to its TV app in over a decade last year, overhauling navigation and content discovery across smart TVs and streaming devices.

The redesign ditched the long-standing left-hand sidebar in favor of a horizontal top menu, introduced a new "My Netflix" hub to centralize continue-watching titles and saved content, and pushed larger artwork with more on-screen metadata to speed up decision-making.

Netflix said the changes were designed to reduce scrolling and help viewers find something to watch faster through more dynamic, real-time recommendations.

Netflix ended 2025 on a high. Revenue was up 17.6% in the fourth quarter, reaching $12.05 billion. It has also agreed to purchase Warner Bros. in December as part of a $82.7 billion deal that includes HBO and HBO Max.

The WB acquisition will add to the firm's library of top titles by introducing the likes of The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and The Wizard of Oz. As Netflix dominates the streaming market, a push into vertical video could see it steal engagement from social media.