Forward-looking: When engineers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) set out to rethink the human hand, they removed one of its defining constraints: attachment. The result is a robotic hand that can detach from its arm, crawl across surfaces, and grasp objects from nearly any direction.

Unlike traditional robotic grippers fixed to stationary arms, this dual-mode manipulator functions both as a conventional end effector and as an independent mobile tool. Once undocked, it can navigate toward objects on its own, using a coordination system that lets each digit crawl and reorient in multiple directions.

The design blurs the line between a limb and a machine in motion, a concept researchers see not as science fiction but as a practical evolution of robotics.

Xiao Gao, who led the research while at EPFL and is now at Wuhan University, described the project to the Financial Times as an attempt to expand what hands – biological or mechanical – can do. Each finger is engineered to oppose any other finger, rather than relying on a single thumb for grip. This configuration allows far more flexible movement than the human hand, giving the robot the ability to pinch, clasp, or cradle objects between varying pairs of digits with fine control.

Another structural innovation makes the hand capable of grasping both forward and backward, something human fingers physically cannot do. That feature lets the system hold multiple objects at once or manipulate tools and targets simultaneously.

In testing, the hand could perform tasks that typically require two human hands, such as unscrewing a bottle cap or stabilizing an item while applying torque with another instrument.

Gao explained that the team designed the system for functional manipulation, not stealth or surveillance. Industrial scenarios – such as pipeline inspection, mechanical repair, or machinery retrieval – stand to benefit most.

A future robot could combine a mobile platform with this detachable hand to independently survey equipment, remove debris, or handle instruments inside constricted spaces where full robotic arms or human workers cannot reach.

The work has drawn attention from robotics specialists who see it as a meaningful step toward adaptable, multi-purpose manipulation. Digby Chappell, associate professor at the Oxford Robotics Institute, called the hand "fun and provocative," noting its relevance to both industrial automation and prosthetics research. While its crawling speed is modest, he said, the ability to move and grasp in concert expands the definition of what a robot hand can be.

For now, the crawling hand remains a laboratory prototype, yet it marks a glimpse into a robotics future defined less by imitation of human anatomy and more by its pragmatic evolution.

Image credit: The Financial Times