Editor's take: The cost of consumer hardware is skyrocketing and people are losing their jobs, yet Satya Nadella wants even more AI services and products to reach a wider audience. The technology has the potential to drive growth, but it must go beyond the IT sector to "touch" every aspect of every industry.

While remaining an enthusiastic proponent of AI, Satya Nadella now warns that the technology could eventually face the consequences of a massively speculative bubble. The Microsoft CEO spoke on the first day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, explaining how large language models, chatbots, and other recent AI innovations can avoid the fate of the dotcom crash.

Nadella believes AI may succeed only if it achieves widespread adoption beyond the technology sector. Chatbots and LLMs need to be integrated into multiple industries – and even reach countries beyond the wealthiest economies – to justify the unprecedented capital expenditures fueling their development.

"For this not to be a bubble by definition, it requires that the benefits of this are much more evenly spread," Nadella said in a talk with BlackRock chief Larry Fink.

Limited adoption by Big Tech alone, Nadella warned, would be a clear sign that AI is indeed a financial bubble. Yet he remains optimistic that AI has the potential to deliver truly transformative changes across industries, starting with pharmaceuticals and the development of new drugs.

Nadella leaned on his best corporate lingo to impress WEF attendees. According to the Microsoft CEO, AI is set to build on the advances the IT industry brought with cloud and mobile solutions. The technology, he claims, will spread rapidly, boost productivity in a significant way, and generally expand the global economy, both in developed nations and beyond.

He also suggested that companies could eventually resolve the intellectual property and trademark challenges arising from the questionable training practices used by AI developers. Nadella recommends that enterprise organizations "distill" from larger models, retraining LLMs on their own data and specific business contexts. This approach, he argues, will allow industries to leverage multiple models, including open-source ones, without depending on a single AI provider.

The Davos talks confirmed that Nadella remains a true believer in AI's transformative potential, but they also revealed more about the state of the industry than its future. Many business leaders are still unclear on how AI can be genuinely useful, while the Microsoft CEO is determined to ensure that disgruntled Windows users no longer dismiss AI as slop.